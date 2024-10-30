Manchester United are poised to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new boss and the Portuguese tactician could fight off stiff competition from arch-rivals Liverpool to make Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri the first signing of his Old Trafford reign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era as last weekend's late defeat to West Ham United, which was their fourth loss in nine Premier League fixtures this season, proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Erik ten Hag as he was sacked less than 24 hours after the setback in east London.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe - who has been in control of football operations at Manchester United since purchasing a 27.7 per cent stake for £1.25billion in February - has tasked sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada with attempting to land Amorim from Portuguese giants Sporting, and transfer plans have already been put in place.

Red Devils Keen to Intensify Ait-Nouri Pursuit

Algeria international is also wanted by arch-rivals Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool's interest in Ait-Nouri is expected to intensify at the turn of the year, according to GMS sources, with both Premier League giants looking to raid domestic rivals Wolves after prioritising the addition of a fresh left-back option ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The Algeria international is poised to enter the final 18 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £33,000-per-week at Molineux, leading to interested parties keeping tabs on his situation as there is an awareness that his current employers will not be in a strong negotiating position.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim will urgently look to acquire a left-sided wing-back after his appointment at Manchester United due to looking to implement the same system he uses at Sporting, resulting in Ait-Nouri emerging as a primary target while Luke Shaw remains on the sidelines through injury.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Luke Shaw Rayan Ait-Nouri Luke Shaw Pass completion percentage 80.9 82.0 Ball recoveries 5.49 5.64 Tackles 2.62 1.66 Shot-creating actions 2.30 2.90 Clearances 1.82 2.31 Blocks 0.99 1.46 Statistics correct as of 30/10/2024

But the 23-year-old is at the forefront of Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil's plans, which led to the West Midlands-based outfit slapping a £60million price tag on him during the final stages of last season, meaning it will not necessarily be a simple task for the Portuguese tactician to win the race for his signature.

Manchester United have a more urgent need for Ait-Nouri due to being prepared to alter their style under fresh management, GMS sources have learned, but Liverpool are also in the hunt for an agreement as they are seeking a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson in the aftermath of struggling to deal with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka last weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Ait-Nouri has gone head-to-head with Manchester United five times in his career, losing on every occasion

Ait-Nouri Expected to Seal Wolves Departure

Left-back eager to challenge for regular silverware

Amorim has been given fresh optimism of being able to make Ait-Nouri his maiden acquisition in the Manchester United hot-seat as GMS sources have been told that this is expected to be the former Angers man's final season at Wolves, having been on the radar of the Red Devils and Liverpool.

The Molineux fan favourite would head to Old Trafford or Anfield with plenty of Premier League experience under his belt as his time on Wanderers' books has allowed him to make 107 appearances in the competition, while he has found the back of the net eight times and registered a further six assists along the way.

GMS sources understand that Ait-Nouri is eager to test himself at a club challenging for regular silverware if the opportunity arises, having succeeded under the guidance of O'Neil at Wolves, which has put Manchester United and Liverpool on red alert ahead of the fast-approaching winter transfer window.

The Red Devils' admiration does not simply stem from Amorim being on course to be unveiled as ten Hag's successor because GMS sources revealed in July that they looked at making a move before it became clear that his price tag was on course to increase thanks to other departures from the West Midlands.

