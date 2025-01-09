Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is set to sign a new contract with a £90,000-a-week pay increase, journalist Graeme Bailey has told United in Focus.

The announcement is set to come on Thursday after everything was agreed following the youngster's vital equaliser away at Anfield in their last game. The Ivorian's contract was set to expire in June 2025, although United did have a one-year extension option.

The former Atalanta winger has been pivotal for Man United this season, and has been a shining light in a disappointing campaign at Old Trafford. Due to his importance to Man United, Diallo is expected to receive a major pay increase. Amad was on £30,000-a-week before signing this new deal, but according to Bailey this is set to go up to around £120,000-a-week.

Although there had been interest in Diallo from elsewhere, he was only looking to stay at Old Trafford and cement himself as a regular starter for years to come.

Diallo has Shone for Man United in Recent Weeks

He has been electric under Ruben AMorim

Particularly since Erik ten Hag was sacked by United, Amad has been in sensational form, which is why the club were so keen to tie him down to a new deal.

In Ruben Amorim's nine games in charge, Diallo, who has played as a winger and a wing-back, has contributed to six goals, with two goals and four assists. His two goals have come in arguably United's hardest games too, first netting a last-minute winner at Man City, and then finding a late equaliser against Liverpool in his team's most recent game. His goals were both very well taken, and against some of Europe's best teams, which makes them even more impressive.

In a season where there have not been many high points for Man United, Amad has certainly stood out. A tricky, direct winger who works hard throughout games, Diallo is perfect for Amorim's system. With his goal contributions increasing, and now a new deal, 2025 could be a massive year for Amad, who has quickly become a fan favourite.

