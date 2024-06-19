Highlights Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is preparing to hold talks with boss Erik ten Hag as he looks to discover whether he will be heavily involved next season.

The Ivory Coast international is seeking assurances after being forced to settle for less than 500 minutes of game time in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign.

Links to Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise have resulted in there being doubts over there being a pathway for Diallo to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Manchester United star Amad Diallo is seeking assurances over the amount of game time he can expect if he remains at Old Trafford as he prepares to hold behind-the-scenes discussions with boss Erik ten Hag over his future ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Ivory Coast winger joined in a deal which could see the Red Devils fork out more than £37million when they lured him away from Serie A outfit Atalanta in January 2021, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot and been forced to contend with injuries since his arrival.

Ten Hag is locked in talks over extending his contract after it was decided that he will remain in the Manchester United hot-seat following a lengthy end-of-season review, but the Dutch tactician is also determined to hold conversations with Diallo after the transfer window officially reopened earlier this month.

Diallo Desperate to Discover Where he Fits into Ten Hag's Plans

Ivorian keen to avoid lengthy spells out of action

Diallo is likely to be involved in talks over his future before members of the Manchester United squad are expected to return to Carrington for pre-season in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, as he is desperate to discover how he fits into ten Hag's plans heading into the upcoming term.

Although the winger was reassured about his ongoing role during the Easter period, he was limited to just 478 minutes of action over the course of the 2023/24 campaign due to failing to prove that he deserves to be one of the first names on the team sheet and struggling with injuries.

Diallo started the final three fixtures of the Premier League season, and GMS sources understand that Manchester United will highlight that to indicate he has a future under ten Hag despite going on to suffer the disappointment of being an unused substitute for the FA Cup final win over Manchester City last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo registered four shots during his goalscoring performance against Newcastle United in May, which was his highest tally in a single Premier League appearance over the course of the entire 2023/24 campaign

The former Sunderland loanee, who has been described as having 'high potential' by ten Hag, is keen to be handed the opportunity to make a long-term impact at Old Trafford and secure more regular minutes on the pitch instead of being forced to embark on a fresh challenge to further his career.

GMS sources have been informed that Diallo is on course to sit down with ten Hag for discussions before pre-season as he will be part of Manchester United's plans for the summer tour of the United States, but he wants to be confident that an upturn in game time during the latter stages of last term did not purely come down to there being a lack of alternative options at the time.

The 21-year-old is seeking assurances that he will be given the chance to play his way into becoming a more instrumental figure for the Red Devils if he puts in impressive performances instead of being in danger of another campaign where he spends extensive spells watching on from the bench.

Related Christian Eriksen Tells Friends he 'Wants to Quit' Man Utd Manchester United big-name Christian Eriksen has reportedly told friends he wants to quit the club this summer.

Red Devils keen on landing Crystal Palace winger

GMS sources have been told that there has been some doubt rising over Diallo's future role within the Manchester United set-up due to ten Hag considering a move for a new wide option, with Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise among those being linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Although it has emerged that the 22-year-old has a release clause worth in the region of £60million written into his Selhurst Park contract, the figure has not resulted in the Red Devils' interest decreasing as plans for the summer window have ramped up since a final decision was made over the managerial situation.

A deal could even open up which sees Diallo heading in the opposite direction to Crystal Palace if Olise arrives at Old Trafford as the south Londoners have had their eye on him in the past, but he is waiting to find out his involvement prospects at Manchester United before entertaining a move.

Amad Diallo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Michael Olise Amad Diallo Michael Olise Shots on target percentage 40.0 35.7 Shots 2.33 3.94 Key passes 2.33 2.54 Goals 0.23 0.70 Assists 0.23 0.42 Statistics correct as of 19/06/2024

The Red Devils are not the only Premier League rivals looking to lure Olise away from Crystal Palace as GMS sources recently revealed that Chelsea have lodged an official enquiry after pinpointing the France under-21 international as a target during the early stages of new head coach Enzo Maresca's reign at Stamford Bridge.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref