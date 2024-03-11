Highlights Man Utd are monitoring young stars Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana.

Manchester United are continuing to monitor Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently acquired a 25% stake in the Red Devils and it's understood that he will be looking to alter their recruitment strategy, hoping to target younger, up-and-coming stars using data to back up their decisions. United have spent a significant amount of money in recent years on ageing players who don't represent value for money and have little sell-on value.

Onana and Branthwaite certainly fall into the category of two young players who are likely to grow in value.

Man Utd Monitoring Branthwaite and Onana

Ten Hag Wants a Midfielder and Defender

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Luckhurst, United are continuing to monitor young duo Onana and Branthwaite. The Red Devils are expected to bring in a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, while they also want an athletic central defender, with Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof's futures in doubt.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has recently discussed the prospect of having to offload some of his key stars in the summer transfer window, and he's hoping they can keep hold of their talents...

“We don’t want to sell any good players, it’s as simple as that. And he (Branthwaite)’s proven to be a very good player. We’re not in the business of trying to sell players. You only sell players if you have to sell players or there’s a problem. There’s no problem. Therefore, I’m just hoping we don’t need to sell players."

Onana and Branthwaite are both under contract at Goodison Park until 2027, so the Toffees would appear to be in a strong negotiating position. However, their financial troubles are well documented and the Merseyside club received a 10-point deduction, reduced to six on appeal, for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. As a result, they might need to make a sale to balance the books.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has won more headers in the Premier League this season than any other player while Amadou Onana has the highest aerial win percentage (both stats for players aged 22 or under).

Everton Duo Won't Come Cheap

Onana and Branthwaite Could Cost £160m

According to i News, Everton have slapped a £100m price tag on English defender Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old, who has been described as 'magnificent' by former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, has become a key figure under Dyche this season.

The Toffees could also allow Belgian midfielder Onana to depart for a fee of around £60m. The young duo could cost around £160m in total, and it's no surprise considering their importance to the Merseyside club.

