Manchester United may consider a move for Everton star Amadou Onana at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

A midfielder could be one of United's priorities during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

With Marcel Sabitzer returning to Bayern Munich following his loan spell at Old Trafford and other midfielders potentially leaving the club, Erik ten Hag could be looking to bring in another player in the middle of the park.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Scott McTominay is expected to leave the club this summer, which could leave the Red Devils short in midfield.

As per the Telegraph, United are pushing to sign Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount, but the Blues aren't budging from their valuation.

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein recently confirmed that Everton youngster Onana is a player on United's list.

Onana signed for Everton for a fee totalling around £33m last summer, as per the BBC.

With Everton struggling financially, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them allow Onana to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

United could look to take advantage, but Mount appears to be the priority for now.

Onana enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League, and was labelled 'outstanding' by former England international Darren Bent after the Toffees defeated Arsenal back in February.

What has Jones said about Manchester United?

Jones has suggested that United may have to consider making a move for a player with Premier League experience, such as Onana.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, Onana is someone who has performed very well over the course of the past season. Taking somebody who is already in the Premier League to another club is something they're going to have to consider."

How has Onana performed for Everton?

The Belgian international was just 20 years old at the beginning of last season, and managed to start 29 games for the Merseyside club, as per FBref.

Onana scored once and provided two assists in England's top flight, but his defensive work was the most impressive part of his game.

The former Lille midfielder averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.1 interceptions. 6.0 total duels won, and 1.8 aerial duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

Onana would add a real physical presence to the United midfield if he was to make the move to Old Trafford, but he's still extremely raw and is still finding his way in the game.