Manchester United starlet Harry Amass is in serious danger of being pushed further down the pecking order at Old Trafford as head coach Ruben Amorim has set his sights on diving into the transfer market for a fresh left-back option instead of giving the teenager the opportunity to stake a claim for regular action, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils spent big during the summer, when Leny Yoro was the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £58.9million switch from Lille, the Portuguese tactician is eager to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag when the winter window opens next month.

Dan Ashworth left his sporting director role by mutual agreement last weekend, although the move was instigated by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe due to frustrations with his input when it came to seeking a new boss, but Manchester United are still planning to conduct business during the early stages of 2025.

Amass Faces Uphill Battle to Break into Plans

Teenager aimed to profit from Shaw's latest injury setback

Amass is at risk of being completely frozen out of the first-team picture and having an uphill battle to break into Manchester United's short-term plans, according to GMS sources, as Amorim is prioritising the addition of a new left-sided full-back ahead of being able to make his first signing since arriving at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old had been hoping to profit from Luke Shaw returning to the treatment table, having suffered a fresh muscular injury not related to the calf problem which kept him out of action during the early stages of the campaign, but he is still waiting to make his senior debut for the Red Devils.

GMS sources have been informed that coaching staff and key figures behind the scenes are adamant Amass needs more time to develop into a talent capable of breaking into the forefront of Amorim's plans, and he is on course to be pushed further down the pecking order if Manchester United are active in the January transfer window.

Although the four-cap England under-18 international gained praise from former chief ten Hag, when he was described as having 'potential' and making 'big steps' forward in his development during the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States earlier this year, he is in line to miss out on a senior bow during the jam-packed festive period.

Amass will continue having to bide his time before having the chance to win over Amorim, GMS sources have learned, having been an unused substitute for five Manchester United encounters - including the Premier League clashes with West Ham United and Chelsea - this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Amass boasted 77 per cent pass accuracy after replacing Tyrell Malacia in the Manchester United under-21 side's 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town in the Football League Trophy last month

Amorim Keeps Tabs on Amass' Development

Portuguese watching left-back closely as wait for debut continues

GMS sources have been told that Amorim has been watching Amass closely since swapping Portuguese heavyweights Sporting for the Manchester United dugout, which resulted in there initially being optimism that the youngster would be given an opportunity to prove his worth as the club entered a new era.

The highly-rated defender has been on the Red Devils' books since joining from Watford in June 2023, when he agreed a four-year contract, and he has been desperately attempting to catch the eye as he looks to highlight that he is ready to take on the challenge of being Shaw's long-term replacement.

But Amass has a number of obstacles to overcome before finding himself in a position to make his Manchester United debut, and GMS sources recently revealed that Milos Kerkez, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Antonee Robinson - of Premier League rivals Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham respectively - are among the left-back targets.

