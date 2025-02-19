Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could be in line to profit from a deal negotiated before he headed into the Old Trafford dugout as he will have more cash to spend in the summer if Barcelona succeed in luring Mason Greenwood away from Marseille, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils were able to bolster their squad despite having limited funds during the winter transfer window, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition after relegation-threatened Serie A side Lecce accepted a £30million bid, but they have remained in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Portuguese tactician Amorim, who reacted to Manchester United's narrow defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend by insisting his job is 'so hard', will be keeping a close eye on whether Greenwood walks away from Marseille and embarks on a fresh challenge in the coming months as he would be on course to benefit.

Red Devils Keep Tabs on Greenwood Situation

Premier League giants would profit from winger sealing move

Amorim could be set to secure an unexpected budget boost during the summer window as Barcelona have a genuine interest in negotiating a deal which would see Greenwood head to La Liga, according to GMS sources, and a switch would result in the Premier League giants pocketing a significant chunk of any fee.

The Red Devils inserted a hefty sell-on clause when they allowed the winger to join Marseille for close to £27million in July, with them potentially receiving up to 50 per cent of any agreement, meaning they are keeping tabs on developments after he has worked his way onto Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick's shortlist of targets.

GMS sources have been informed that Barcelona are planning to look closely at Greenwood's situation in the summer after he has caught the eye with his performances this season, while the Spanish title-chasers are becoming convinced that he has altered his personality and shown signs of maturity since completing a move away from Manchester United.

But Marseille are in a strong negotiating position, which could complicate matters as the Red Devils seek an injection of funds, as the one-cap England international will still have four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £73,000-per-week when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester United were desperate to ensure they would be rewarded further down the line when they opted to cut ties with Greenwood last year, GMS sources have learned, and Barcelona are very interested in offering a quickfire route out of his current surroundings as they put plans in place ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood registered five shots and got his name on the scoresheet as Marseille sealed a win over Saint-Etienne last weekend

Greenwood Could be at Centre of Bidding War

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich showing additional interest

GMS sources have been told that Barcelona are not the only side considering a summer swoop for Greenwood as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who are leading the way in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga respectively, are showing interest and giving Manchester United further hope of pocketing some extra cash before next term.

Although Marseille will be desperate to hold onto the 23-year-old, who has been described as 'exceptional' by current boss Roberto De Zerbi, there is a possibility that he will be at the centre of a bidding war due to having admiring glances from the Parc des Princes and Allianz Arena as well as the Blaugrana.

Greenwood has been earmarked as a more appealing asset after overcoming challenges in Ligue 1 and adjusting to life away from his homeland following a spell on loan with Getafe last season, GMS sources understand, but there is not any prospects of him returning to Manchester United or the Premier League when the transfer window reopens.

Funds secured from the Red Devils' academy graduate moving onto pastures new could be put towards members of the Old Trafford recruitment department acquiring a new first-choice striker, with GMS sources recently revealing a bid is being prepared for Victor Osimhen ahead of him returning to parent club Napoli from Galatasaray.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/02/2025