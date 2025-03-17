Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is refusing to rule out the possibility of deploying Amad Diallo as a wing-back when he returns from injury after Old Trafford recruitment chiefs missed out to Chelsea in the race to sign Sporting star Geovany Quenda, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have been forced to head back to the drawing board thanks to their Premier League rivals pre-agreeing a deal worth in the region of £42million, which will see the Portugal under-21 international arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026 after spending the entirety of next season in his current surroundings.

Ambitious plans have been confirmed for Manchester United to build a 100,000-seater stadium as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues making his mark behind the scenes, but there also remains determination to ensure Amorim has a squad capable of challenging for regular silverware.

Diallo to be Considered as Wing-Back Option

Ivory Coast international currently out of action through injury

Amorim could make a surprise U-turn over his future plans for Diallo, according to GMS sources, as he could find himself under serious consideration to become a regular starter at right wing-back when he returns from injury as Manchester United seek ways to recover from failing to land primary target Quenda.

The Portuguese tactician has insisted he is hopeful that the 22-year-old will be back in contention for game time before the end of the season, having made progress since being forced onto the treatment table with ankle ligament damage last month, and he may be handed the opportunity to profit from the Red Devils struggling to strengthen their options.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim had initially been intending to utilise Diallo in a central attacking midfield role after showcasing his productivity in the final third of the pitch before moving onto the sidelines, but Quenda's decision to agree terms with Chelsea has resulted in there being a rethink.

The Ivory Coast international committed his long-term future to the Red Devils by penning a new five-and-a-half-year contract in January, which allowed him to secure a pay rise to £120,000-per-week, and he is eager to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet when he is back to full fitness.

Diallo is on course to be contemplated as an option on the flank despite Amorim wanting to hand him opportunities behind the lone striker, GMS sources have learned, as Manchester United attempt to recover from the blow of being unable to get the deal for Quenda over the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo averaged a Premier League goal every 267 minutes this season, prior to suffering an injury which may have ended his campaign

Diallo Standing to Profit from Quenda Setback

Red Devils not seeking direct alternative to Chelsea-bound teen

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not preparing to dive into the transfer market for a direct alternative to Quenda after being seen off in the battle for his signature by Chelsea, and that could play into Diallo's hands as he aims to make himself a key component of Amorim's future plans.

The winger has been at Old Trafford since completing a £19million switch from Atalanta in January 2021 and, having enjoyed loan spells with Rangers and Sunderland, may be handed a role which will see him take on increased defensive responsibilities and provide competition for the likes of Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United were keen to land Quenda due to his attacking intent and intelligence on the ball, GMS sources understand, and Amorim is prioritising finding another option who has similar traits in the final third of the pitch instead of being desperate to bolster the right wing-back berth.

The transfer setback came after GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are struggling to get themselves into a position to afford a summer deal for Ederson, who has been on their radar thanks to his consistent performances in the middle of the park for Serie A title-chasers Atalanta.

