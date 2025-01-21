Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has refused to rule out the possibility of offloading Luke Shaw in the summer after his decision to prioritise signing a left-back this month has led to aiming to lure Lecce star Patrick Dorgu to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are on the verge of seeing Antony embark on a fresh challenge for the remainder of the campaign after the terms of a loan switch to La Liga outfit Real Betis were verbally agreed, but there are plans to make further alterations to the squad over the course of the coming months.

Amorim suggested he is currently in charge of a side in contention to be the 'worst team' in Manchester United's history in the aftermath of being condemned to a 3-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and the Portuguese tactician is desperate to make his mark in the current transfer window and beyond.

Shaw Facing Uncertain Future with Red Devils

England international may be offloaded if he gains summer interest

Manchester United's determination to bolster their left wing-back options midway through the campaign has resulted in Shaw facing an uncertain future in his current surroundings, according to GMS sources, and there is a serious possibility that Amorim will sanction his departure if he attracts interest in the summer.

The Red Devils have been forced to contend with going the majority of the season without the England international, who has entered the final two-and-a-half-years of a contract which allows him to pocket up to £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, as injuries have limited his availability.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim selling Shaw ahead of next term is plausible as the decision to move for fresh options on the left-hand side is in danger of sparking further exits even though Tyrell Malacia can also leave on loan if a replacement is secured before the winter transfer window slams shut on February 3.

The Netherlands international, who became the first acquisition of Erik ten Hag's tenure when he completed a £14.7million move from Feyenoord in July 2022, has struggled to make himself a key component of the Red Devils' plans since returning from a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Malacia is on the market after being unable to reach the condition and form needed to implement what Amorim wants down the left flank, GMS sources have learned, but Shaw is also at risk of discovering that he will be put up for sale by Manchester United ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has been limited to just 68 minutes of Premier League action this season

Dorgu Seen as Ideal Old Trafford Acquisition

Dane fits profile Amorim is seeking ahead of transfer deadline

GMS sources have been told Amorim is convinced that he needs to bring in a fresh left wing-back to spark an upturn in form after struggling to meet his own expected standards at Manchester United, and Dorgu has been pinpointed as an ideal target due to his availability and profile despite not initially being deemed a first-choice recruit.

Lecce rewarded the Denmark international with a new contract which allows him to bag in excess of £10,000-per-week a matter of months ago, but that has not stopped him being the subject of widespread interest as a host of sides go in search of reinforcements midway through the season.

Manchester United still need to work out how to finance a move for Dorgu due to having a modest budget, GMS sources understand, and winning the race for his signature is not a foregone conclusion as Tottenham Hotspur have also been working on a deal and Napoli have become increasingly optimistic that they can find an agreement.

In a significant boost for the Red Devils and other interested parties, GMS sources recently revealed that the 20-year-old has a verbal pact to leave his current employers if a big club comes calling and lodges a suitable offer ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline on February 3.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/01/2025