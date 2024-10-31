Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of offering Benfica star Alvaro Fernandez a route back to Old Trafford as they could take advantage of a buyback clause after incoming boss Ruben Amorim has been watching his performances at close quarters, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The left-back completed a permanent move worth up to £7.7million to the Portuguese giants during the summer transfer window, having spent the second half of last season on loan at the Estadio da Luz, but the Red Devils ensured they would have the option of sealing his return during the negotiations.

Sporting head coach Amorim is poised to be appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor at Manchester United, with him on course to arrive after the international break, and he will work closely with sporting director Dan Ashworth as he looks to revitalise the squad with reinforcements at the turn of the year.

Amorim Arrival May Lead to Fernandez Return

Tactician has been taking note of performances for Benfica

Amorim's imminent arrival as Manchester United's new boss could increase Fernandez's chances of returning to familiar surroundings, according to GMS sources, as the hierarchy will look to take advantage of the 39-year-old tactician's knowledge of his performances in a Benfica shirt as they assess whether to hand him a quickfire opportunity to rejoin.

The nine-cap Spain under-21 international has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet for his current employers, with him chalking up two assists over the course of his 13 appearances in all competitions this term, and fighting with Sporting for silverware has resulted in the Red Devils' incoming chief taking note of his displays.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Fernandez due to inserting a buyback clause when they sold him to Benfica, while Amorim will think carefully about strengthening his options on the left-hand side of the defence due to Luke Shaw's ongoing struggles to prove his fitness.

Alvaro Fernandez's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his domestic career compared to Luke Shaw Alvaro Fernandez Luke Shaw Pass completion percentage 73.1 82.0 Percentage of aerial duels won 61.9 58.4 Tackles 2.34 1.66 Interceptions 1.45 0.89 Key passes 1.27 1.54 Shots 1.00 0.55 Statistics correct as of 31/10/2024

Although the 21-year-old has a release clause worth in the region of £42million written into his contract at the Estadio da Luz, the Premier League giants have the opportunity to acquire his services for just £16.7million as a result of ensuring they could profit from a productive spell in the Primeira Liga.

Amorim's insight will help Manchester United's key decision-makers to understand how Fernandez would fit into his future vision, GMS sources have learned, and whether they should continue taking a potential move back to Old Trafford seriously after they have shown a willingness to re-sign him if he progresses well at Benfica.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alvaro Fernandez was an unused substitute on five occasions and failed to make a single first-team appearance for Manchester United before his move to Benfica

Amass Set to Profit from Alteration in Dugout

Teenager will have better chance to evolve after Ten Hag exit

GMS sources have been told that Harry Amass will continue pushing for a place in the first-team picture when Amorim arrives at Manchester United, and there is growing confidence behind the scenes that he will have a better chance of breaking through under the incoming chief as he is likely to be given even more scope to evolve.

Although the teenager will face further competition if Fernandez rejoins, with ten Hag admitting that the Red Devils were keeping tabs on his performances at Benfica before last weekend's defeat to West Ham United proved to be the final clash of the Dutchman's reign, he is highly-regarded at Old Trafford.

Related Man Utd 'Agree Deal' for Ruben Amorim With Official Start Date Set Manchester United have now agreed a deal with Sporting for the release of Ruben Amorim.

The former Manchester United boss had been adamant that Amass is not ready to enjoy a breakthrough campaign due to needing more time to develop his game, GMS sources recently revealed, but fresh impetus in the dugout could play into his hands as he looks to challenge for game time.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt