Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and influential figures at Old Trafford have earmarked Victor Osimhen as a leading target despite being aware that they are facing an uphill battle to sign the Galatasaray loanee from parent club Napoli ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with teenage defender Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, but plans have been put in place to bolster the squad after finding themselves just seven points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe increased his stake in Manchester United after injecting a further £79.3million into the club last month, and there is determination to climb back into contention for the European qualification places by building on a 2-2 draw with table-topping arch-rivals Liverpool.

Red Devils Facing Waiting Game for Osimhen

Nigeria international more likely to make move during summer

Amorim has identified Osimhen as a dream target as he goes in search of securing further firepower at Manchester United, according to GMS sources, but he is in danger of being forced to play the waiting game as a switch is more likely to be on the cards during the summer transfer window instead of this month.

Although the 26-year-old striker is currently enjoying a productive season-long loan spell with Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are eight points clear at the top of the Super Lig, the Red Devils have an opportunity to cut the temporary spell short if they trigger a £75million release clause written into his contract at parent club Napoli.

But GMS sources have been informed that Osimhen is still not expected to be attainable for Manchester United ahead of the winter deadline, with the finances involved being problematic midway through the campaign, meaning a move may have to be put on the back-burner until the summer.

The Nigeria international, who is pocketing in the region of £160,000-per-week during his time in Istanbul with Galatasaray, will only be able to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford if the Red Devils are able to boost their budget by sanctioning big-name departures in the coming weeks.

Manchester United are torn over whether to sign a centre forward now despite Osimhen currently being out of reach, GMS sources have learned, because there is an acceptance that they have been struggling for goals and they are at risk of finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen won three aerial duels and found the back of the net during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Goztepe last weekend

Rashford Departure Could Aid Amorim Pursuit

Tactician needs to oversee outgoings before making big signings

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are being offered potential attacking recruits by agents, but they need to discover how much of the wages are covered if high-earners head out on loan before Amorim and INEOS are in a position to enter negotiations for an eye-catching acquisition.

Although Marcus Rashford is among the names edging towards a temporary move away from Old Trafford, with his representatives holding discussions with AC Milan, there is an awareness that the Red Devils may be forced to pay more than half of his salary as interested parties cannot get close to his current terms.

Rashford and Antony are anticipated to depart at the same time as Alejandro Garnacho could leave if a suitable offer is lodged, GMS sources understand, and it is likely that Manchester United will sign a marksman even though their preference is to wait until the summer as Osimhen and Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres will be up for grabs.

Getting Casemiro off the wage bill would increase the Red Devils' chances of being able to land a frontman who is capable of making an instant impact, and GMS sources recently revealed the Brazilian has been offered a £650,000-per-week contract to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/01/2025