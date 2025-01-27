Manchester United are keeping an eye on Douglas Luiz's situation at Juventus, whose move to Turin hasn't worked out, according to The Daily Mail.

Luiz, 26, joined Juve from Aston Villa last summer in a £42.3 million deal after a stellar spell at Villa Park, where he became one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded midfield talents. He has failed to replicate that form at the Allianz Stadium, where Thiago Motta has handed him a bit-part role.

Speculation is growing over a potential early departure before the January transfer window closes, and there's a chance he'll seal a loan move before February 3. A return to the Premier League is mooted, and Manchester United are monitoring the 18-cap Brazil international as they look to give Ruben Amorim more options in midfield.

Manchester United Lingering In The Background For Luiz

Red Devils Are One Of Four Interested PL Clubs

Luiz is on United's radar, and it's said they are 'in the wings' but face competition from Manchester City, who are eyeing a potential loan for their former midfielder. Nottingham Forest and Fulham are also in the picture, but Chelsea have cooled their interest after making an enquiry.

Douglas Luiz Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 13 (3) Goals 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 2 Tackles Per Game 0.8 Balls Recovered Per Game 1.8 Successful Dribbles 0.8 (83%) Ground Duels Won 2.0 (57%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (63%)

The Red Devils have yet to make a signing this month to back Amorim, who is still in the early stages of putting his stamp on the squad and implementing his 3-4-3 system. The Portuguese coach has preferred Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte in midfield while sometimes moving Bruno Fernandes into a deeper midfield role.

Casemiro has dropped down the pecking order and the veteran midfielder has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. His potential departure could see Luiz come in as his replacement, but United are wary of their finances as they target Lecce's Patrick Dorgu.

The young Danish winger has agreed on personal terms with the club, but they are still in negotiations with Lecce to seal a deal for the winger who will be handed Amorim's left wing-back spot. A loan for the "world-class" Luiz makes sense, and he has proven Premier League experience and a versatile midfield profile.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

