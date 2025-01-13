Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could be forced into a significant U-turn over his winter transfer plans as Bournemouth are adamant that leading left-back target Milos Kerkez will not complete a move to Old Trafford ahead of the February 3 deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round thanks to sealing a penalty shoot-out victory against Arsenal last weekend, with £36.5million summer recruit Joshua Zirkzee scoring the winning spot-kick, but there remains a desire to make adjustments to the squad in the coming weeks.

Amorim is working closely with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who increased his stake in Manchester United after injecting a further £79.3million into the Premier League giants last month, and other influential figures as he aims to improve his side's chances of climbing into contention for a European qualification spot.

Kerkez Poised to be Out of Red Devils' Reach

Bournemouth adamant left-back will not be sold before deadline

Amorim is facing frustration in his pursuit of Kerkez as Bournemouth are insistent that they are not prepared to sanction a mid-season switch to Manchester United, according to GMS sources, and the Portuguese tactician is toying with the idea of waiting until the summer to sign a left-back if he cannot land a top target.

The 21-year-old has been valued at more than £40million by his current employers in an attempt to deter the Red Devils, along with fellow suitors Liverpool and Chelsea, as there is an awareness that his departure could derail their own ambitions of qualifying for a continental competition for the first time in their history.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are coming to terms with the fact that Kerkez seems unattainable due to domestic counterparts Bournemouth's stance, and Amorim is being forced into a rethink after initially making the addition of a left-back his top priority heading into the winter transfer window.

The Cherries are in a strong negotiating position as the Hungary international penned a long-term contract when he completed a £15.5million move from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar in July 2023, further complicating matters as the Red Devils aim to get a deal over the line ahead of February 3.

Manchester United cannot enter the market for Kerkez or an alternative option until they secure additional funds by overseeing big-name exits, GMS sources have learned, resulting in there being an increasing possibility that Amorim will be left disappointed by failing to meet his initial transfer demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez made five clearances and one tackle during Bournemouth's 3-0 win over Manchester United last month

Mendes Primed to be Too Costly This Month

Paris Saint-Germain unwilling to sanction cut-price move

GMS sources have been told that Amorim is on course for another setback if he turns his attentions towards landing Nuno Mendes as it has become clear that Paris Saint-Germain's demands are too expensive, meaning Manchester United will only be in a position to strike a deal if their budget is increased by offloading outcasts.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are seeking in the region of £59million due to the Portugal international remaining at the forefront of head coach Luis Enrique's plans despite there being uncertainty over his long-term future after entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester United have not upped the ante in their pursuit of Fulham's Antonee Robinson or Wolverhampton Wanderers key man Rayan Ait-Nouri, GMS sources understand, and Miguel Gutierrez is an additional name on their shortlist after he has impressed in a Girona shirt this season.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils have also been considering re-signing Alvaro Fernandez a matter of months after his move to Benfica, while it is possible that they could enter the market for a loan acquisition even though it goes against their initial plans due to facing difficulties in their attempts to secure Kerkez.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/01/2025