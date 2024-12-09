Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's hopes of strengthening his Old Trafford squad have taken a significant blow as Dan Ashworth's departure as sporting director is at risk of limiting the budget available for reinforcements during the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered a new era in February, when INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 27.7 per cent stake in a deal worth £1.25billion to take control of football operations, and the new-look hierarchy quickly went in search of making adjustments behind the scenes.

Dan Ashworth was among the fresh faces brought in, with Manchester United paying Premier League rivals Newcastle United up to £3million in compensation after a lengthy pursuit, but his time leading the recruitment drive proved to be short-lived as he departed in the aftermath of a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Ashworth Replacement Could Hamper Budget

Ratcliffe seeking high-profile replacement in sporting director role

Manchester United's decision to part ways with Ashworth is threatening to impact how they will be able to conduct business during the winter transfer window as Ratcliffe has set his sights on spending cash to land a high-profile replacement, according to GMS sources, which comes after Amorim was already going to have a restricted budget.

Although the Red Devils have insisted the 53-year-old has left his role by mutual agreement, it was a move led by members of the hierarchy after there were frustrations with his input when it came to seeking Erik ten Hag's successor in the dugout, while a failure to progress in data analysis also caused friction.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United will look to recruit another leading figure following Ashworth's departure, and that could result in Amorim being forced to contend with an even more meagre budget than expected as he prioritises bringing in cover at left-back following Luke Shaw's latest injury.

The England international has returned to the treatment table after sustaining a new muscular problem not related to the calf issue which kept him on the sidelines during the early stages of the campaign, and he is poised to be unavailable for a number of weeks as he sets about making a full recovery.

Amorim has pinpointed bolstering his options on the left-hand side of the backline as an area of importance, GMS sources have learned, but Ashworth's quickfire exit has resulted in the Portuguese tactician being at risk of being unable to splash the cash when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has been limited to just 68 minutes of Premier League action this season

Amorim May Land Left-Back for Short-Term

Tactician seeking ways to overcome having limited spending power

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have analysed a host of left-back options ahead of diving into the transfer market, and their lack of spending power could result in them becoming more tempted to recruit a short-term target on the cheap to help them through the remainder of the campaign.

Although Amorim can call upon Tyrell Malacia, who has been hampered by long-term injury problems since his £14.7million arrival from Feyenoord in July 2022, he has made bringing in fresh competition his main focus due to being aware that it has been a problem position at Old Trafford.

There is scepticism over Manchester United's ability to win the race for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies even though there are suggestions that talks may take place in January, GMS sources understand, as there are concerns over the costs of such a signing and uncertainty about his desire to make the move.

Milos Kerkez, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Antonee Robinson - who are currently on Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham's books respectively - have been considered as potential arrivals, along with Girona's Miguel Gutierrez and former Red Devils man Alvaro Fernandez, who is at Benfica.

Amorim has been watching teenager Harry Amass closely since his appointment and there had been a feeling that he could be in line for game time, with GMS sources recently revealing he was pushing for a place in the first-team picture, but there is a feeling within the club that he is still developing and is in danger of falling down the pecking order thanks to a signing.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/12/2024