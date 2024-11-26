Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is poised to be left frustrated in his attempts to lure Ederson to Old Trafford during the fast-approaching January transfer window as Atalanta do not want to sanction his exit midway through their Serie A title chase, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, but inconsistent form resulted in Erik ten Hag being sacked and hopes of bagging European qualification were hampered.

Amorim got his Manchester United reign underway with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last weekend, having been handed the managerial reins after guiding Portuguese giants Sporting to 165 wins from his 231 matches at the helm, and he is working with sporting director Dan Ashworth in a bid to bolster the squad he inherited.

Ederson Poised to be Out of Red Devils' Reach

Atalanta determined to hold onto Brazilian for rest of season

Amorim will find it extremely difficult to sign Ederson during the winter transfer window as Atalanta are determined to keep him on board for the remainder of the season, according to GMS sources, and there is an awareness that allowing him to depart could jeopardise their hopes of being crowned the Serie A champions for the first time in their history.

The Italian giants, who won the Europa League last season, are just one point adrift of table-toppers Napoli and have slapped a non-negotiable £42million price tag on the defensive midfielder in an attempt to stave off interest ahead of suitors being able to test their resolve at the turn of the year.

GMS sources have been informed that Atalanta's position in the title race has left Amorim with an uphill battle to make Ederson the first signing of his Manchester United tenure as he is viewed as a crucial piece of the puzzle as head coach Gian Piero Gasperini goes in search of winning further silverware at the Gewiss Stadium.

The Brazil international still has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £41,000-per-week in his current surroundings, further complicating matters after the Red Devils have been among the admirers keeping tabs on his situation.

Ederson will be off-limits until the end of the season despite Atalanta naming their price, GMS sources have learned thanks to information coming from Italian contacts, meaning that Manchester United will have to turn their attentions towards alternative targets if they want to strengthen their options in front of the backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has boasted 88 per cent pass accuracy in Serie A this season

Ederson Wanted by Old Trafford Giants' Rivals

Manchester City and Tottenham linked with defensive midfielder

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not the only side facing a tough task to convince Atalanta to alter their stance as reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also among the sides being linked with a January move for Ederson.

The 25-year-old, who is in line to make his 109th appearance for the Italian outfit when they face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, is gaining plenty of admiring glances as preparations are made for the winter transfer window and England appears to be a potential future destination.

But Amorim is being forced to contend with a significant blow in his attempts to improve the squad he inherited from predecessor ten Hag as Atalanta are holding firm at this stage, GMS sources understand, while Manchester City and Tottenham are also on course to miss out on landing Ederson at the season's halfway point.

GMS sources recently revealed that summer recruit Manuel Ugarte is in line to be handed an influential role in the heart of Manchester United's midfield following the managerial alteration, but it is increasingly likely that the Uruguayan will not be joined by a new partner in front of the backline during the winter.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/11/2024