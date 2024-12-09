Manchester United are at risk of failing to win the race for Alphonso Davies' signature as there are growing concerns that the Bayern Munich star's demands will be out of reach and he is not desperate to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having arrived in the Red Devils' dugout as Erik ten Hag's successor in November, Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim has set his sights on raiding the Bundesliga heavyweights a matter of months after Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joined in deals worth close to £60million as he seeks ways of improving the squad he inherited.

But Manchester United, who parted company with sporting director Dan Ashworth last weekend after there were frustrations with his input when it came to seeking a new head coach, are in danger of missing out on Davies as they aim to fight off stiff competition for his services.

Uncertainty Davies Wants Old Trafford Move

Left-back gaining interest amid situation at Bayern Munich

There is scepticism over whether Manchester United will be able to recruit Davies, according to GMS sources, as there are ongoing fears that his demands will be beyond the Premier League giants and there is also uncertainty that he is truly interested in leaving Bayern Munich for Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on red alert thanks to the left-back being poised to enter the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket close to £180,000-per-week at the Allianz Arena, meaning he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with one of his suitors during the early stages of 2025.

Although there have been suggestions in Germany that Manchester United will look to take advantage of the situation by aiming to hold discussions with Davies in January, GMS sources have been informed there are doubts that he is prepared to snub alternative proposals in favour of becoming one of Amorim's first acquisitions.

In a significant twist, it has emerged that the Canada international's agent Nick Househ is angry with the way Bayern Munich have conducted themselves during negotiations over a contract renewal, leading to there being plans to listen to offers from the likes of the Red Devils and reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Davies is firmly on Amorim's radar as a potential recruit because there is confidence that he would fit seamlessly into his preferred system at Manchester United thanks to his drive, GMS sources have learned, while he fits the bill as bringing in a left-footed option has been deemed necessary amid Luke Shaw's injury problems.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies has averaged 91 per cent pass accuracy per outing in the Bundesliga this season

Davies' Demands Could End Red Devils' Hopes

Canada international will want lucrative contract and signing-on fee

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United could struggle to put down the cash necessary to land Davies as, although he is in line to be available as a free agent in the summer due to failing to pen a new Bayern Munich deal at this stage, he would still seek a lucrative contract and a hefty signing-on fee.

The 24-year-old became the most expensive departure from Major League Soccer when he headed to Bavaria in a switch worth in the region of £10million from Vancouver Whitecaps in July 2018, and his current employers remain keen to persuade him to agree fresh terms instead of moving onto pastures new.

Manchester United are prioritising the arrival of a left-back during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, GMS sources understand, resulting in them analysing a host of potential recruits as they look to keep their options open in the midst of Amorim having a modest budget to play with.

The Red Devils will green-light bringing in fresh competition following Shaw's latest injury setback, GMS sources recently revealed, but Ashworth's departure as sporting director could have an impact on their spending power thanks to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to spend cash on landing a high-profile replacement.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/12/2024