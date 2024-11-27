Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is being forced to contend with fresh competition in his bid to lure Morten Hjulmand to Old Trafford as arch-rivals Manchester City are threatening to head to the negotiating table for the Sporting star's signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered a new era when they succeeded in raiding the Jose Alvalade Stadium, with them landing their highly-rated tactician and members of his coaching staff after parting with a compensation fee worth more than £10million, but the Sky Blues are also preparing to have a key figure arrive from the Portuguese giants.

Hugo Viana is poised to replace Txiki Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football at the end of the season, having held a similar role at Sporting, and boss Pep Guardiola is contemplating the possibility of frustrating Manchester United by convincing Hjulmand to head to the Etihad Stadium instead of reuniting with Amorim.

Red Devils and Sky Blues Scouting Hjulmand

Representatives in attendance for Sporting's loss to Arsenal

Manchester United may fast-track their plans to sign Hjulmand and attempt to strike a deal in January, according to GMS sources, as reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are beginning to consider him as a target as they aim to add further strength in depth to their squad.

The Red Devils and Sky Blues are aware that they have an opportunity to leave Sporting powerless as the defensive midfielder has a release clause worth close to £67million written into his contract, meaning they will be able to enter discussions over personal terms if they match that figure.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United and Manchester City had scouts in attendance for the Portuguese heavyweights' Champions League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday, and Hjulmand was among those on the pitch being watched closely as they up the ante in their preparations for the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old was a key figure during Amorim's reign at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, with the Sporting captain making 65 appearances and chalking up 11 goal contributions along the way, and being under new management has resulted in uncertainty over whether he has a long-term future in his current surroundings.

Manchester United were initially aiming to acquire Hjulmand in the summer, GMS sources have learned, but Manchester City throwing themselves into the mix for his services has resulted in them having to seriously consider heading into negotiations at the turn of the year in an attempt to improve their hopes of winning the race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morten Hjulmand won three ground duels, made as many tackles and completed 92 per cent of his passes during Sporting's defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday

Old Trafford Hopes Bolstered Due to Amorim

Denmark international has strong bond with head coach

GMS sources have been told that Hjulmand has been on Manchester United's radar for more than a year and their chances of being able to convince him to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford have increased thanks to appointing Amorim as Erik ten Hag's successor in the hot-seat.

Although the Red Devils bolstered their options in the middle of the park with the £50.5million arrival of Manuel Ugarte from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August, and Kobbie Mainoo has returned from injury, there remains an inclination to bolster their squad with another midfield presence in January and during the summer transfer window.

But Viana is aware of Hjulmand's qualities ahead of leading Manchester City's recruitment drive, and GMS sources understand that he is gaining interest despite Real Sociedad man Martin Zubimendi, Newcastle United skipper Bruno Guimaraes and Atalanta tough tackler Ederson also being on their shortlist as they contemplate ways to bring in further quality.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United have been mulling over whether to make a move for Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg in January, meaning they are not solely focused on the Denmark international, while Rosenborg's Sverre Nypan is being monitored as well.

It has previously been claimed that Hjulmand 'can play alongside Mainoo for years to come' if he heads to Old Trafford, and Amorim is keen to ensure he is not beaten by Premier League counterparts Manchester City to his signature during the early stages of his reign as he seeks to make his mark in his new surroundings.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/11/2024