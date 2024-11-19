Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is determined to give Luke Shaw the opportunity to rediscover his best form and put his injury nightmares behind him instead of leaving him by the wayside during the early stages of his reign in the Old Trafford dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The England international returned to training earlier this month, having been forced onto the sidelines with a calf problem before the campaign got underway and failed to make an appearance for the Red Devils since February, and is looking to make an instant impression after his current employers entered a new era.

Amorim was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor after Manchester United forked out more than £10million in order to lure him and his coaching staff away from Portuguese giants Sporting ahead of schedule, and the tactician has wasted no time in assessing the squad he inherited after overseeing training sessions for the first time since his arrival.

Amorim Preparing to Aid Shaw's Injury Return

Tactician secured detailed briefings on left-back's fitness problems

Amorim has obtained detailed briefings on Shaw's fitness and injury history since heading into the Manchester United hot-seat, according to GMS sources, and he is keen to help him make a successful return to action instead of casting him aside as preparations are made for the fast-approaching January transfer window.

The left-back is poised to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, and he is desperate to prove his worth at Old Trafford in the aftermath of seeing ten Hag axed since his last outing for the Red Devils.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim will be careful about when he uses Shaw due to fears of him picking up fresh injury problems, while there is an intention to build a strong bond and engage in open dialogue over his condition as he comes back into contention for game time in the upcoming fixtures.

Manchester United will not give the Portuguese tactician a chance to splash the cash when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, with him instead being tasked with unlocking the full potential of under-performing members of the squad as he looks to make his mark in new surroundings.

Shaw's return to the fold will help determine how the Red Devils look to spend their limited funds midway through the season, GMS sources have learned, with his fitness being tested between now and the end of 2024 to give Amorim more time to analyse whether he should acquire a direct replacement, a more versatile defender or focus on alternative positions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw was limited to just 962 minutes of Premier League action as he battled through injury problems last season

Shaw Availability Key Amid Formation Change

Red Devils poised to have three-man defence and wing-backs

GMS sources have been told that Shaw's availability in the coming weeks will be key as Amorim looks to implement his preferred style of play at Manchester United, while there is a strong possibility of the 29-year-old being tasked with being deployed as a left-sided central defender as well as a wing-back.

The former Southampton man - who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a switch worth in excess of £30million in June 2014 - has mostly been utilised on the left-hand side of the backline during his spell at Old Trafford, but the new regime is aiming to make a formation change which could impact his future role.

Shaw showing versatility could help Manchester United make a key decision over where they need to bolster their options as they prepare to shift to a three-man rearguard, GMS sources understand, while Tyrell Malacia is also in the frame to return from injury and Amorim is not afraid to use attackers as wing-backs.

GMS columnist Steve Bates recently revealed the Red Devils' new head coach will not show as much patience as predecessor ten Hag when it comes to waiting for members of the squad to overcome injury concerns, but he is also eager to give opportunities to stake a claim for a regular starting berth.

