Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has moved a step closer to sealing a reunion with Geovany Quenda as there is an understanding of the terms needed to convince Sporting to sanction a switch to Old Trafford before next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are on the cusp of announcing Patrick Dorgu as their latest acquisition as the Lecce left-back boarded a flight from Italy on Saturday morning ahead of completing a move worth up to £29.3million, but plans are already being put in place to make further adjustments to the squad beyond Monday's fast-approaching deadline.

Amorim, who also saw Ayden Heaven seal his arrival on a four-and-a-half-year contract after a compensation package was agreed to join from Arsenal, is threatening to raid former employers Sporting and has already set his sights on making moves in the summer transfer window.

Red Devils in Discussions Over Quenda Move

Teenage winger seen as good fit for preferred tactical system

Amorim has already discovered the terms needed to sign Quenda ahead of the 2025/26 campaign following amicable talks, according to GMS sources, and Manchester United have wasted no time in planning for acquisitions further down the line despite the winter transfer window remaining open until 11pm on Monday.

The teenage winger made his Sporting debut under the Red Devils' tactician and, in the midst of having a £84million release clause written into his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, has worked his way onto the Premier League giants' radar thanks to continuing to thrive at his boyhood club.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have identified Quenda as a good fit for Amorim's preferred tactical system, while there is scope for Sporting teammate Viktor Gyokeres to also head to Old Trafford if they can secure enough funds by overseeing departures in the final days of the winter window and at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have already shown a desire to build for the future, having sealed the arrival of Diego Leon in a deal worth up to £7million from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno last month, and they have begun planning for upcoming seasons after struggling for lengthy spells of the current campaign.

Manchester United have pinpointed Quenda as a target who boasts significant potential to shine at Old Trafford, GMS sources have learned, and their pursuit underlines their continued push to recruit up-and-coming talent after also succeeding in maintaining strong relations with Sporting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda won four ground duels and made three key passes during Sporting's victory against Nacional last weekend

Gyokeres Could Complete Old Trafford Switch

More funds need to be secured to recruit Sweden international

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United could also focus on striking a summer deal for Gyokeres if they have the finances and there is an opportunity to bring in a new first-choice marksman after Joshua Zirzkee and Rasmus Hojlund have been linked with heading through the exit door since the turn of the year.

Like Sporting teammate Quenda, the Sweden international has a £84million release clause that the Red Devils could take advantage of if they accrue the necessary funds, and they will not entertain making a low-ball offer due to fears of it having an impact on their relationship with the Primeira Liga heavyweights.

Manchester United will reassess the futures of Zirkzee and Hojlund at the end of the season after deciding they would not accept a bid for either frontman during the winter window, GMS sources understand, while Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Dorgeles Nene is also on Amorim's radar.

GMS sources recently revealed that Gyokeres is a dream signing for the Red Devils, alongside Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen, and they will have a better opportunity to hold negotiations with Sporting in the summer instead of attempting to thrash out a deal with limited funds in the coming days.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/02/2025