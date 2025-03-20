Manchester United teenage talent Harry Amass may have changed head coach Ruben Amorim's mind and convinced the Portuguese tactician that he deserves more opportunities to break into the forefront of his plans as preparations are made for his first full season at the Old Trafford helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Competition to become the Red Devils' first-choice left wing-back went up a notch during the winter transfer window as £30million was spent to recruit Denmark international Patrick Dorgu from Serie A strugglers Lecce, but there has been a willingness to give up-and-coming youngsters chances to make a breakthrough in recent weeks.

Central defender Ayden Heaven has been handed game time since his mid-season arrival from Premier League counterparts Arsenal, in a deal worth in excess of £1million, and Amass is desperate to build on being given his senior debut in the comfortable victory over Leicester City last weekend.

Amass On Course for More Red Devils Action

Teenager poised for further chances to prove doubters wrong

Amass could force Amorim into an unexpected U-turn and be handed further chances to build on his first taste of first-team action in a Manchester United shirt, according to GMS sources, even though influential figures behind the scenes were initially insistent that he was not ready to make a breakthrough in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old make an impression during the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States under then-boss Erik ten Hag, leading to him being described as 'absolutely sensational', but he had to wait until being introduced as a second half substitute against Leicester for his bow.

GMS sources have been informed that Amass showed enough promise during his cameo appearance to convince Amorim that he deserves to secure more game time before the end of the season, despite Dorgu being ahead of him in the pecking order, and the former Sporting chief is considering bringing him into his plans sooner than expected.

The left-back still has two years remaining on his Old Trafford contract, which allows him to pocket £5,000-per-week, and he remains determined to make the grade in his current surroundings after progressing through the Red Devils' youth system since completing a switch from Watford.

Part of Manchester United's ongoing strategy has been to have emerging talent playing second fiddle to regular starters in each position, and GMS sources have learned that could play into Amass' hands as he aims to be given further opportunities to be in and around the matchday squad next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Amass won nine ground duels and made five tackles during the Manchester United under-19 squad's UEFA Youth League draw with AZ Alkmaar in December

Admirers Keen to Recruit Amass on Loan Deal

England under-18 international gaining interest ahead of summer

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will be presented with proposals to take Amass on loan during the summer transfer window as a host of clubs in the Premier League, Championship and abroad are showing interest in aiding his development by offering regular first-team minutes.

The youngster is currently on international duty - having been called up by England under-18 boss Liam Bramley alongside Red Devils teammate Jack Fletcher - and he is eager to make an impact in clashes against Czechia, France and Portugal ahead of more chances to prove his worth to coaching staff at Carrington.

Amass could see his pathway into the first-team complicated by Diego Leon being among Manchester United's left wing-back options next season after a deal was agreed with Cerro Porteno during the winter window, GMS sources understand, but Amorim is refusing to rule out the possibility of rewarding him with action.

The Red Devils are scouring the market for potential reinforcements ahead of next season, having found themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League, and GMS sources recently revealed that Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is on their radar as a possible replacement for current first-choice shot-stopper Andre Onana.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/03/2025

