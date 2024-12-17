Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has edged closer to making his first signing since heading into the Old Trafford dugout as the pursuit of Rosenborg star Sverre Halseth Nypan has intensified ahead of a potential move being sealed during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils have been left without a sporting director after Dan Ashworth's departure earlier this month, having frustrated minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe during the search for Erik ten Hag's successor in the hot-seat, they are preparing to be active when they are able to dip into the market for reinforcements at the turn of the year.

After entering a new era by paying Sporting more than £10million in compensation to secure Amorim and members of his coaching staff, Manchester United have set their sights on backing the Portuguese tactician in his attempts to bolster the squad he inherited by landing Nypan next month.

Nypan May Become Amorim's Maiden Recruit

Red Devils decided to move forward with interest in teenager

Manchester United have made progress in their bid to recruit Nypan after deciding to move forward with their interest, according to GMS sources, and there is an increasing possibility that he will become the first acquisition of Amorim's reign by completing a mid-season switch to Old Trafford.

Although Rosenborg sporting director Mikael Dorsin has insisted that the 17-year-old has had a price tag in the region of £83million placed on him, in an attempt to deter suitors from entering the market for his signature, the Red Devils have not been put off as they look to acquire the world's best up-and-coming talents.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have remained in open dialogue with Nypan's current employers to gain an understanding of the type of deal which would be considered, and they have refused to rule out the possibility of pouncing in January if the opportunity arises.

The Norwegian central midfielder has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to feature for the Red Devils, having been made aware of their interest, giving Amorim and influential members of the hierarchy renewed optimism ahead of potentially succeeding in turning his head and fighting off stiff competition for his services.

Manchester United are desperate to avoid negatively impacting Nypan's development if he joins, GMS sources have learned, leading to attempts being made to gauge whether he would be ready to make an immediate impact in the Premier League or need to head down a different pathway to secure a sufficient amount of game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan has been averaging a goal every 264 minutes in the Eliteserien this season

Nypan Could Profit from Mount Injury Setback

England international forced off in comeback win last weekend

GMS sources have been told that Nypan could take advantage of Mason Mount's latest injury problem as the England international being forced onto the sidelines will result in the Rosenborg talisman having a greater chance of working his way into the first-team picture at Manchester United in the event of a deal being concluded.

Although the Red Devils had a day to remember as they sealed a comeback win over rivals Manchester City last weekend, courtesy of late goals from captain Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, Amorim claimed it was 'bad luck' that Mount was forced off inside 14 minutes with a fresh issue.

Nypan is carefully considering whether to leave Rosenborg due to wanting assurances that he will be in line for regular game time, GMS sources recently revealed, while Manchester United are facing competition from the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/12/2024