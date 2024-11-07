Manchester United have suffered a significant setback in their transfer plans a matter of days before Ruben Amorim arrives in the Old Trafford dugout as Sporting star Geovany Quenda is not on course to follow the Portuguese tactician from his current surroundings, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome the reigning Primeira Liga champions' head coach to the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career after a compensation fee worth in the region of £10million was agreed to ensure he does not have to see out his notice period and members of his coaching staff can also make the move.

Although Manchester United were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer window, with Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, Amorim will have an opportunity to make alterations to the squad at the turn of the year.

Red Devils Poised to Miss Out on Quenda Deal

Current employers not entertaining possibility of selling teenager

Manchester United have no chance of getting their hands on Quenda in the coming months, according to GMS sources based in Portugal, as Sporting are refusing to entertain the possibility of sanctioning his departure from the Jose Alvalade Stadium after breaking into the first-team and making an instant impact.

The teenager has been thriving under Amorim's tutelage, with him racking up 17 appearances and making it four goal contributions for the season thanks to grabbing an assist during the Lisbon-based heavyweights' Champions League victory over the Red Devils' rivals Manchester City earlier this week.

Quenda has been on Manchester United's radar as they seek ways to bolster their options following an underwhelming start to the season which ultimately resulted in Erik ten Hag losing his job, but GMS sources have been informed that they will be left frustrated if they up the ante in their attempts to provide the likes of Alejandro Garnacho with fresh competition.

Geovany Quenda's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Alejandro Garnacho Geovany Quenda Alejandro Garnacho Pass completion percentage 78.4 77.3 Shot-creating actions 4.19 2.76 Key passes 2.30 1.32 Shots 2.16 3.82 Shots on target 0.41 1.45 Goals 0.14 0.26 Statistics correct as of 07/11/2024

Sporting are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the Red Devils possibly testing their resolve as the winger has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which he signed in September, although they could be left helpless if interested parties choose to activate a release clause worth in the region of £84million.

GMS sources recently revealed that Quenda is a potential target who could follow in Amorim's footsteps by swapping his current surroundings for Manchester United, while the bond he has developed with the Old Trafford-bound chief could prove crucial if he is given a decision to make over his future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda has registered 17 key passes and 16 shots over the course of his first 10 Primeira Liga appearances this season

Quenda to Continue Development at Sporting

Imminent exit from Jose Alvalade Stadium not on the cards

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will have to turn their attentions towards alternative options if they want to improve their productivity on the right flank as Quenda is expected to continue his progression into senior action at Sporting for a prolonged period, meaning an imminent switch is not on the cards.

Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony are among the Red Devils' current options in that position, although the latter has been on the treatment table with a sprained ankle, but Amorim is aware that he will be handed the opportunity to make his mark by integrating reinforcements into the squad during the January transfer window.

Quenda is not on course to arrive at Manchester United in the coming months despite catching their eye with his promise at the age of 17, GMS sources understand, and he will continue earning his stripes at Sporting instead of having the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge in the midst of managerial upheaval.

