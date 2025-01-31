Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made a significant U-turn and decided he is prepared to sanction Christian Eriksen's departure from Old Trafford without securing a transfer fee as the February 3 winter deadline edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils allowed Antony to embark on a fresh challenge last weekend, with the Brazilian joining Real Betis on loan after the La Liga outfit agreed to cover at least 84 per cent of his wages, but the possibility of further exits being given the green-light has not been ruled out.

Patrick Dorgu is on the cusp of being unveiled as the latest senior addition to Manchester United's squad, with the Dane set to travel from current employers Lecce on Saturday ahead of sealing a deal worth up to £29.3million, but fellow countryman Eriksen may have already made his final appearance for the Premier League giants.

Red Devils Prepared to Allow Late Eriksen Exit

Denmark international has less than six months left on contract

Manchester United remain very open to offloading Eriksen ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, according to GMS sources, and it has resulted in Amorim joining influential figures behind the scenes in deciding that he would be allowed to leave on a free transfer if a suitor emerges in the coming days.

Having seen the midfielder receive limited mid-season interest despite entering the final six months of a contract which allows him to pocket £150,000-per-week, the Red Devils have resigned themselves to the fact that they have missed out on the opportunity to pocket a modest fee for his services.

In a significant twist less than 24 hours after starting the Europa League victory over Romanian outfit FCSB, GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United will now entertain proposals which would see the "world-class" Eriksen leave for free as he is not part of Amorim's long-term plans and will not be offered fresh terms.

Although the Red Devils have altered their stance over the 32-year-old, who has been described as 'world-class' by Denmark international teammate Kasper Schmeichel, a proposal would have to come out of nowhere before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Monday as he has not seen suitors come to the fore at this stage.

It remains likely that Eriksen will stay in his current surroundings for the remainder of the season even though Manchester United will be receptive to offers, GMS sources have learned, as he is on course to only entertain quitting if the right club comes in for him because more options could be considered if he holds out until the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen has been restricted to just 640 minutes of Premier League action this season

Malacia Can Seal Departure After Dorgu Move

Left-back poised to fall further down pecking order at Old Trafford

Eriksen is not the only big-name who could depart Manchester United in the coming days as GMS sources have been told that Amorim will not stand in Tyrell Malacia's way if the left-back is presented with a suitable opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge in the aftermath of a deal being agreed for Dorgu.

The Red Devils already landed Diego Leon in a deal worth up to £7million from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno earlier this month, meaning they have a highly-rated prospect on their hands, and Luke Shaw has edged towards making a return from injury to provide further competition.

Dorgu's arrival at Old Trafford will push Malacia further down the pecking order despite featuring against FCSB in midweek, GMS sources understand, and agents are actively seeking viable landing spots after it has become clear that Manchester United are prepared to entertain offers for his signature.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils would be open to offloading the Dutchman in the final stages of the transfer window if they secure an upgrade on Shaw, and their success in reaching an agreement with Lecce has increased the possibility of him being allowed to move onto pastures new.

