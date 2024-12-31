Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is willing to sanction the loan departure of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Christian Eriksen as he looks to make his mark in the Old Trafford dugout by overseeing alterations to his squad during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils' season reached a new low point in their final clash of 2024 as a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United earlier this week - courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton - resulted in the Premier League giants being condemned to three consecutive home losses for the first time in 45 years.

Amorim has conceded that Manchester United are in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight due to their latest setback resulted in them sitting just seven points clear of 18th-placed Ipswich Town, and the Portuguese tactician is looking to refresh the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Rashford, Antony and Eriksen Made Available

Red Devils' preference remains to sanction permanent departures

Amorim is open to sanctioning loan deals if Manchester United cannot find buyers for out-of-favour big-names during the early stages of the winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, with there being a particular desire to find new homes for Rashford, Antony and Eriksen.

Offloading the trio would free up space on the wage bill, with them currently being on contracts which allow them to pocket a combined total of £650,000-per-week, and they have been unable to win over their head coach since minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other influential figures decided to make an alteration in the dugout.

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are eager to sell Rashford, Antony and Eriksen ahead of the February 3 deadline, but they are prepared to allow at least one of the three to depart on a temporary basis if it becomes clear that there is limited interest in negotiating a permanent deal.

The Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with teenage defender Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, and that has resulted in Amorim having limited funds heading into his first transfer window at the helm.

Manchester United fear it is not possible for them to be active and recruit lucrative targets unless they cash in on current members of their squad, GMS sources have learned, and that has resulted in Rashford, Antony and Eriksen being identified as potential big-money options to sell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has averaged a Premier League goal every 246 minutes this season

Amorim Will Not Allow Triple Temporary Exit

Portuguese tactician does not want to be left short of options

GMS sources have been told it is very possible that at least one of Rashford, Antony and Eriksen will depart on loan if Manchester United fail to find a buyer, but Amorim will not entertain the possibility of allowing all three of them to leave on a temporary basis during the same transfer window due to fears of being left short of options.

England international Rashford has publicly confirmed that he is ready to embark on a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club, meaning interested parties have been aware of his desire to quit Old Trafford for a number of weeks before officially being able to enter negotiations on January 1.

Manchester United feel offloading their academy graduate, Antony and Eriksen would allow them to make moves of their own and put them in a better financial position ahead of the summer, GMS sources understand, but there are concerns that there will not be high-profile business due to clubs being sceptical of spending big midway through the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive GMS column that it remains unclear whether suitors will be prepared to meet the Red Devils' demands for Rashford or cover his salary, potentially complicating matters as they attempt to get him off their books.

