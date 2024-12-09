Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has pinpointed Christian Eriksen and Antony as high-earners who could be offloaded during the fast-approaching January transfer window in order to boost his budget for Old Trafford reinforcements, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash in the summer, with Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £58.9million switch from Lille, the Portuguese tactician has set his sights on making adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Despite being able to enter the market for recruits in the coming weeks, Manchester United parted company with sporting director Dan Ashworth last weekend after there were frustrations with his input when it came to seeking a new boss, and Amorim is working with influential figures behind the scenes to identify ways to bolster his options.

Eriksen and Antony Could Leave Old Trafford

Departures would improve budget for winter transfer window

Manchester United are open to selling members of their current squad to boost their winter budget, according to GMS sources, leading to Amorim and key decision-makers earmarking Eriksen and Antony as high-earning names who could give them wiggle room if they embark on a fresh challenge next month.

The duo are on contracts which allow them to pocket a combined total of £350,000-per-week at Old Trafford, and there is an awareness behind the scenes that offloading them would ease the pressure on the wage bill and free up further cash to bring in potential replacements midway through the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Eriksen - who is at risk of becoming a free agent in the summer - is not part of Amorim's long-term plans at Manchester United, while Antony has failed to convince bosses that he can turn his fortunes around if he is given the opportunity to remain in his current surroundings.

The latter has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a £86million move from Ajax in September 2022, which allowed him to reunite with then-chief ten Hag, but his form has resulted in him being behind the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo in the tussle for a wing-back berth in his new head coach's preferred system.

Manchester United are entertaining the possibility of sanctioning the departures of Eriksen and Antony as it would give Amorim scope to improve the squad, GMS sources have learned, meaning there is a growing possibility that the out-of-favour pair will head through the exit door during the early stages of 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony and Christian Eriksen have been limited to just 45 and 515 minutes of Premier League action respectively this season

Amorim Not Poised to Spend Cash on Striker

Tactician satisfied with options as Zirkzee is set to stay

GMS sources have been told that Eriksen and Antony moving onto pastures new would not result in Manchester United being on course to land a lethal goalscorer to improve their hopes of breaking into the European qualification spots as the chances of a fresh forward option heading to Old Trafford remain very slim.

The Red Devils have only found the back of the net 19 times in the Premier League this season, which is less than relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed, but Amorim will prioritise strengthening the left-back position if he has enough funds to play with next month.

Manchester United are not actively looking for further firepower due to Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford being available, while GMS sources understand summer recruit Joshua Zirkzee is not expected to leave during the winter transfer window despite being linked with a move back to Italy.

GMS sources recently revealed that Serie A heavyweights Juventus have a genuine interest in landing the Netherlands international in January, and they are refusing to rule out the possibility of testing the Red Devils' resolve with a formal proposal after seeing him struggle to break into the preferred starting line-up.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/12/2024