Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has ordered club bosses to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this month as he can't wait until the summer, according to the Daily Star.

Amorim took charge of United back in November after replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, but things haven't gone to plan for him yet with the club losing six of his 11 matches at the helm so far.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 3, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 3rd 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

The 39-year-old is still yet to find a player who is thriving in the centre-forward role in his preferred 3-4-3 system, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee inconsistent and Marcus Rashford recently frozen out of the squad altogether with doubts remaining over his future.

United's goal worries are clear to see with the team scoring just 21 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season.

Amorim previously managed Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting and the pair had a great relationship that yielded tonnes of goals, and according to the Daily Star the now United boss wants the Sweden international to come to the 'Theatre of Dreams' this month, rather than INEOS waiting until the summer to make their move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres scored 62 goals in 63 games in 2024.

The report adds that it could cost Sir Jim Ratcliffe £80m to sign Gyokeres - who has previously been described as Amorim's 'No.1 target' - during the January transfer window, and it will be up to him and other club bosses as to whether they are willing to sanction it.

United's budget could be boosted by the fact that they are ready to offload both Zirkzee and Rashford - who is ready to find a new club - in the next few weeks with the duo earning £480,000-a-week between them.

Amorim and Gyokeres are said to have a close relationship from their time together in Portugal and it means that United could hold an advantage in the race to sign the red-hot goal-getter after appointing the Portuguese to replace Ten Hag.

Related Man Utd Chiefs in Full Agreement About Selling 'Unstoppable' Star Manchester United chiefs have now all agreed to sell Marcus Rashford during the January transfer window.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 02-01-25.