Manchester United have identified Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen as their leading target ahead of the summer transfer window and Old Trafford recruitment chiefs are not allowing their focus to stray despite Chelsea showing interest in luring alternative target Viktor Gyokeres away from Sporting, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim bolstered his options ahead of the winter deadline earlier this month, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £30million switch when Lecce agreed terms, but plans have been put in place to secure additional firepower ahead of next season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been unable to spearhead Manchester United towards European qualification, despite the latter costing £36.5million when he joined from Bologna in July, and faltering in the bottom half of the Premier League has resulted in Osimhen being eyed as a possible acquisition in the coming months.

Osimhen Top of Red Devils' Transfer Shortlist

Nigeria international needs to be persuaded to take pay cut

Manchester United chief Amorim and influential figures behind the scenes have identified Osimhen as their primary summer target as they go in search of bringing in a proven goalscorer, according to GMS sources, but they will have to persuade him to be flexible with his personal demands due to needing to fit him into their salary structure.

The striker is currently pocketing more than £250,000-per-week and, despite seeing him shine during a loan spell with Turkish giants Galatasaray, the Red Devils are hopeful of convincing him to take a pay cut in order to facilitate a switch to Old Trafford as they attempt to ease the strain on their wage bill.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are confident that a deal for Osimhen will become feasible if he is prepared to lower his salary expectations, while there is an awareness that he should be attainable if they are willing to fork out in the region of £63million when he returns to Napoli at the end of the season.

The Nigeria international, who has been described as 'world-class' by former Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho, will be available for a permanent switch in the summer after it has been made clear that he has no future at his parent club due to agitating for a switch ahead of the current campaign getting underway.

Manchester United love Osimhen's pedigree at the top level and believe he would be a safe option as they look for a fresh presence to lead their attack, GMS sources have learned, and their decision to focus on getting a deal over the line has resulted in Amorim not being concerned by Chelsea making Gyokeres a leading target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen registered seven shots and got his name on the scoresheet in Galatasaray's draw with AZ Alkmaar earlier this week

Amorim Earmarks Delap as Osimhen Back-Up

Ipswich frontman pinpointed as alternative ahead of Gyokeres

GMS sources have been told that Amorim could be more likely to make a move for Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap instead of attempting to seal a reunion with Sporting frontman Gyokeres if Osimhen proves to be out of Manchester United's reach as he is continuing to impress in the top flight and matches the age profile they are looking for.

Zirkzee has only bagged three Premier League goals since joining the Red Devils while Erik ten Hag was still at the helm, leading to plans being made to upgrade their centre forward options as they look to make their dreams of returning to becoming regular challengers for the Premier League title a reality.

Manchester United are hoping that Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia will seal permanent moves in the summer as that will boost their budget, GMS sources understand, and they want to quickly discover the likelihood of the trio departing as it will allow them to know whether they can make an ambitious move for Osimhen.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are preparing to make a bid for the 26-year-old in the summer, even though Delap would be the cheapest of their three targets, and there is an eagerness to ensure they are more dangerous in the final third of the pitch by the time the 2025/26 campaign gets underway.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/02/2025