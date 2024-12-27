Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is putting pressure on the Old Trafford hierarchy to 'sign up' Harry Maguire by a further 12 months as he is desperate to ensure the centre-back's head is not turned during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are increasingly open to sanctioning the departure of Marcus Rashford after he publicly admitted he is ready to embark on a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club, but they are eager to ensure other key members of the squad will not head through the exit door ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Maguire struggled to win over Amorim's predecessor Erik ten Hag, having been stripped of the captaincy and put on the transfer market during the Dutchman's reign, but there is determination for him to remain among Manchester United's options beyond the rest of the campaign.

Amorim Desperate to Trigger Maguire Option

Defender currently on course to become free agent in summer

Amorim is pushing for Manchester United's key decision-makers to take advantage of the opportunity to extend Maguire's contract until the summer of 2026, according to GMS sources, having pinpointed him as one of the more reliable members of the dressing room since heading into the dugout.

Although the England international is poised to enter the final six months of his deal, which allows him to pocket £190,000-per-week at Old Trafford, the Red Devils could end uncertainty over his short-term future by triggering an option to keep him on board for next term instead of allowing him to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Amorim handed Maguire his third Premier League start in a row as Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, and GMS sources have been informed that the Portuguese tactician wants the hierarchy to act before overseas suitors can attempt to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

The 31-year-old became the most expensive defender in the world when he completed a £80million switch from Leicester City in August 2019, and there is an awareness behind the scenes that allowing him to leave without securing a fee for his services would be deemed a poor piece of business.

Maguire being at the heart of the backline for back-to-back top flight defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Wolves has not put Amorim off the idea of keeping him at Manchester United, GMS sources have learned, and there is an eagerness to ensure his Old Trafford career is prolonged.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire has been averaging 1.9 ball recoveries and 1.8 clearances per Premier League outing this season

Maguire Likely to Prolong Old Trafford Career

England international has profited from managerial change

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are 'very likely' to extend Maguire's contract, ending any hopes interested parties may have of being able to recruit him as a free agent at the end of the campaign, and Amorim is prepared to trust him during a period of transition as he aims to turn the Premier League giants' fortunes around.

The ex-Hull City man came close to joining West Ham United in August 2023, only for the £30million switch to fall through, but he has profited from Ten Hag being sacked by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other influential figures within the hierarchy as he seeks to remain a key part of the Red Devils' future plans.

Maguire has succeeded in winning over Amorim and is on course to secure plenty more opportunities during the remainder of the season, GMS sources understand, while his importance has been underlined as he has regained a starting berth despite stiff competition from the likes of summer signing Leny Yoro.

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Antony's Agent Shares Man Utd Exit Update for January The agent of Manchester United forward Antony has spoken out about his future ahead of the January transfer window.

GMS sources recently revealed the former Sporting head coach has saved the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner's Old Trafford career by placing his faith in him, with his mindset and professionalism admired since an alteration was made in the dugout in a bid to challenge for European qualification.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/12/2024