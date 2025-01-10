Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has challenged the Old Trafford hierarchy to convince Kobbie Mainoo to sign a new contract due to remaining a key part of the Portuguese tactician's plans despite gaining interest during the early stages of the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have triggered an option to extend Harry Maguire's deal by a further 12 months, ensuring he will not be leaving his current surroundings as a free agent at the end of the season, but there is determination to persuade other members of the squad to commit their long-term future to the Premier League giants.

Minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe increased his stake in Manchester United after injecting a further £79.3million into the club last month, and Amorim needs key men to remain on board if he wants to climb back into contention for the European qualification places by building on a 2-2 draw with table-topping arch-rivals Liverpool.

Amorim Wants Mainoo to Stay at Old Trafford

Confidence growing that England international will sign new contract

Amorim has insisted that Mainoo must remain at Manchester United beyond the winter window's February 3 deadline, according to GMS sources, resulting in pushing Ratcliffe and other influential figures to tie him down to fresh terms to end admirers' hopes of being able to strike an eye-catching deal.

The England international has entered the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week, and he is seeking a substantial pay rise which will reflect his status within the Red Devils' squad after becoming a key cog since breaking into the first-team picture last season.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are confident Mainoo will end up staying with his boyhood club and put pen-to-paper as there is a belief that his desire is to remain at Old Trafford instead of embarking on a fresh challenge when Chelsea have been keeping tabs on his situation.

The Red Devils will only entertain cashing in on the central midfielder if an offer in the region of £70million is tabled, but their preference is to retain his services even though his mid-season departure would ease fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Amorim is adamant that Mainoo is a huge part of his plans and should not be sold as he aims to recover from being just seven points clear of the relegation zone, GMS sources have learned, and his stance is being backed by Manchester United board members despite being at risk of having to remain patient in negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo won six ground duels and made four tackles during Manchester United's draw with Liverpool last weekend

Red Devils Not Set to Match Mainoo Demands

Central midfielder will need to lower financial expectations

Although Manchester United are desperate to keep Mainoo, GMS sources have been told that Mainoo will need to lower his demands as a financial restructure since Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to secure minority ownership means he will not secure the dramatic pay increase he is seeking.

The 19-year-old FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner is keen to secure a deal worth £200,000-per-week after being made aware of Amorim's determination to keep him and remain one of the first names on the Red Devils' team sheet, but he is in line for frustration during further negotiations.

Manchester United have been showcasing their vision and are attempting to turn Mainoo's head by giving assurances that he will gain further rewards as he continues developing, GMS sources understand, while Amad Diallo's decision to agree terms in line with the new wage structure has emphasised that more realistic expectations are needed.

But GMS sources recently revealed that the Old Trafford fan favourite's representatives are ensuring he has options if the next contract offer does not satisfy them, leading to domestic counterparts Chelsea being approached to determine whether Stamford Bridge is a potential landing spot.

