Manchester United have signalled that they have refused to rule out the possibility of offering Alvaro Fernandez a quickfire route back to Old Trafford during the January transfer window as they sent representatives to watch the Benfica star in action against Bologna on Wednesday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim will have a modest budget to play with as he aims to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag last month, the Portuguese tactician has continued scouring the market for potential mid-season reinforcements.

Dan Ashworth has left his sporting director role by mutual agreement a matter of weeks before Manchester United can conduct business, having frustrated minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe with his input during the managerial search, but plans are still being put in place to take advantage of the opportunity to secure fresh faces.

Red Devils Considering Swoop for Fernandez

Premier League giants sent scouts to watch 21-year-old in midweek

Manchester United have hinted that they could re-sign Fernandez during the fast-approaching winter transfer window after sending scouts to watch him in action for Benfica against Bologna in a midweek Champions League clash, according to GMS sources, and they saw him claim the player of the match award thanks to putting in an impressive performance.

The 21-year-old has a release clause worth in the region of £42million written into his contract at the Estadio da Luz, but the Red Devils will have the chance to seal his arrival for the cut-price fee of £16.5million due to the terms of his move from Old Trafford to the Portuguese capital during the summer.

Although GMS sources have been informed by insiders that Manchester United have previously been sceptical of landing Fernandez a matter of months after sanctioning his departure, their scouting mission has highlighted that he is under consideration after Amorim has prioritised the addition of a new left-back in January.

The Red Devils' decision to run the rule over the Spain under-21 international came after Luke Shaw was forced back onto the treatment table with a fresh muscular injury not related to the calf problem which kept him out of action during the early stages of the campaign, resulting in there being a shortage of senior options.

Manchester United are looking for value in the market, and GMS sources recently revealed that the hierarchy would look to take advantage of Amorim's Primeira Liga knowledge - thanks to his time in charge of Benfica's arch-rivals Sporting - as they assess whether to make a move to tempt Fernandez back to familiar surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alvaro Fernandez has been averaging 4.7 ball recoveries and 1.1 key passes per Primeira Liga outing this season

Leon May Become Amorim's First Acquisition

Teenager fits into vision of landing best up-and-coming talents

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have also shown intent in their pursuit of 17-year-old Cerro Porteno man Diego Leon as he fits into their vision of recruiting the world's leading up-and-coming talents, and there is a possibility that he will become Amorim's first acquisition in the hot-seat.

The Red Devils have been in active discussions over a move for the Paraguayan as the January transfer window edges closer, with his representatives involved in the ongoing talks surrounding a potential £3.1million switch to the Premier League for the first time in his burgeoning career.

Manchester United's activity as they attempt to strengthen their options in the left-back position is in danger of having an impact on Harry Amass' hopes of being rewarded with his senior debut, GMS sources understand, as he is on course to fall further down the pecking order if they welcome a new arrival to Old Trafford.

