Manchester United are seriously contemplating whether to take advantage of the opportunity to re-sign Alvaro Fernandez a matter of months after his move to Benfica as head coach Ruben Amorim is eager to secure a left-back during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Portuguese tactician has been forced to contend with Marcus Rashford publicly conceding that he is ready to leave the Red Devils for a fresh challenge weeks after being appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor, he is still seeking ways to improve the squad he inherited following his arrival from Sporting.

Dan Ashworth leaving his sporting director role threatened to jeopardise Manchester United's recruitment plans, having initially been in line to play a pivotal role in negotiations before frustrating minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe during the search for a new boss, but Fernandez is firmly on their radar.

Fernandez May be Offered Red Devils Return

Left-back has flourished since joining Benfica in summer

Manchester United making a move to seal Fernandez's quickfire return to familiar surroundings is under consideration by Amorim and influential members of the hierarchy, according to GMS sources, having seen him flourish as Benfica's first-choice left-back since heading to the Primeira Liga.

Although the 21-year-old Spaniard has a release clause worth in the region of £42million written into his contract at the Estadio da Luz, the Red Devils will have the chance to pounce for the cut-price fee of £16.5million due to the terms of his switch to the Portuguese capital during the summer.

GMS sources have been informed that Fernandez's form in a Benfica shirt has resulted in Manchester United refusing to rule out the possibility of offering a route back to Old Trafford months after Ten Hag sold him, meaning that he could prove to be the first acquisition since Amorim moved into the hot-seat.

The Red Devils have been forced to contend with a shortage of options on the left-hand side of their backline thanks to Luke Shaw returning to the treatment table with a fresh muscular injury not related to the calf problem which kept him out of action during the early stages of the campaign, heightening their interest.

Amorim is adamant that he needs to recruit a left-back to provide better balance instead of deploying the likes of Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui in an unfavoured position, GMS sources have learned, and Manchester United decision-makers have acknowledged that they need to sanction an arrival in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alvaro Fernandez has averaged 1.8 clearances per Primeira Liga outing this season

Exits Could Help Facilitate Fernandez Swoop

Amorim aiming to boost winter transfer budget with departures

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United could attempt to improve their winter transfer kitty by sanctioning the exit of squad members not currently in Amorim's long-term plans, with departures potentially playing a pivotal role in facilitating a mid-season move for Fernandez.

The Red Devils are on course to have a modest budget at this stage, resulting in them attempting to find ways to increase the likelihood of them being able to splash the cash ahead of the February 3 deadline and listening to offers for big-names currently finding themselves on the periphery at Old Trafford.

Related Exclusive: Amorim 'Making Progress' in Bid to Sign £83m Star at Man Utd Manchester United are moving forward with their interest in Sverre Halseth Nypan and could look to wrap up a deal in January

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Fernandez in a Champions League clash between current employers Benfica and Italian outfit Bologna earlier this month, GMS sources recently revealed, and he grabbed their attention by clinching the player of the match award after putting in an impressive performance.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/12/2024