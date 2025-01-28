Manchester United have decided to offload Rasmus Hojlund if a suitable offer is made for the striker, and a return to Serie A could be on the cards, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN.

AC Milan and Juventus are interested in Hojlund as a backup option should they fail to sign their top targets, and he's still highly regarded in Italian football due to his impressive spell at Atalanta. The 21-year-old left Gewiss Stadium for United in the summer of 2023 as he became one of Erik ten Hag's biggest signings, joining the club in an initial £64 million deal with a further £8 million in add-ons.

Hojllund has failed to live up to expectations amid a poor run in front of goal throughout his spell at Old Trafford, where he's been tasked with leading the line for the Red Devils. He's managed just two goals in 18 Premier League games this term, and his coach Ruben Amorim highlighted how there is a 'disconnection' in his game when he hasn't trained after he came in for criticism in a 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday (January 26).

Manchester United Willing To Sell Hojlund

AC Milan And Juventus Are Possible Destinations

United could sell Hojlund amid INEOS, overseeing a major rebuild of the squad and putting several cost-cutting measures in place. The 22-cap Denmark international is on Milan and Juve's radar and may feel he can get back to his best by returning to Serie A, where he was an exciting prospect with Atalanta.

Manchester United weren't the only club interested in Hojlund at the time of his capture, as Paris Saint-Germain reportedly tried hijacking the Red Devils' deal for the Dane. He'd bagged nine goals and four assists in 34 games in the Italian top flight ahead of his arrival at Old Trafford two summers ago.

Rasmus Hojlund Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 2.38 Scoring Frequency 552min Goals per game 0.1 Shots per game 0.7 Shots on target per game 0.3 Big chances missed 3 Goal conversion 17% Ground Duels Won 1.5 (39%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (25%)

If Hojlund were to leave, it would undoubtedly put pressure on INEOS to sign a replacement, and they've already been searching the market for a new forward. Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku is of interest, and the Frenchman is said to be 'open to joining Amorim's side', but the club would rather a loan than meet the Blues' £60 million valuation of the 27-year-old.

The Red Devils' acquisition of Hojlund - who has been labelled as 'utterly hopeless' by Samuel Luckhurst - came before INEOS' arrival last year, and the previous recruitment team should take some blame for the young forward's frustrating spell. His previous United manager, Ten Hag, explained that the idea was to 'buy a player for this season but also for the future' and that Hojlund needed time to develop.

