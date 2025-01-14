Manchester United will up the ante in their attempts to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to an improved contract after the winter transfer window slams shut instead of rushing into negotiations with his representatives amid interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Diego Leon is poised to be unveiled as the first arrival since Ruben Amorim's appointment as the Red Devils' head coach, having undergone medical tests after a deal worth up to £6.9million was agreed with Cerro Porteno, but the Portuguese tactician has also shown an eagerness to reward key members of his squad during the early stages of his tenure.

Amad Diallo committed his long-term future to Manchester United by penning a new five-and-a-half year contract last week and, having begun 2025 in positive fashion by earning a draw against arch-rivals Liverpool and overcoming Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, plans have been put in place to ensure Mainoo's follows in his teammate's footsteps.

Mainoo Poised for Contract Talks Next Month

Key figures confident of finding resolution with central midfielder

Amorim is set to prioritise persuading Mainoo to agree fresh terms next month, according to GMS sources, with Manchester United refusing to rush into meeting his demands despite Premier League rivals Chelsea and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich keeping tabs on his situation during the winter window.

The central midfielder has entered the final two-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week at Old Trafford, and he is determined to secure a hefty pay increase which reflects his status within the Red Devils' squad after becoming a key figure since breaking into the first-team under former boss Erik ten Hag.

GMS sources have been informed that key figures at Manchester United are confident of being able to find a resolution which results in Mainoo putting pen-to-paper, ending speculation over his future, and they are planning to turn down advances from interested parties ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline.

Although the England international's representatives are pushing for a £200,000-per-week contract, which would see him leap into the top five earners at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have remained adamant that they will only entertain cashing in if a formal offer in the region of £70million is lodged.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been pinpointed as Mainoo's most likely destinations if he decides to embark on a fresh challenge, but GMS sources have learned that there are doubts over whether either of the sides would be prepared to meet his personal demands if the opportunity arises to lure him to Stamford Bridge or the Allianz Arena.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo won six ground duels and made four tackles during Manchester United's 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Liverpool earlier this month

Red Devils Aiming to End Doubts Over Mainoo

England international gaining interest as he nears end of agreement

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are planning to conclude negotiations with Mainoo ahead of the end of the season due to being desperate to avoid a situation where there is further speculation over his long-term future when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

The Red Devils are hopeful of their academy graduate nurturing a fruitful partnership in the middle of the park with Manuel Ugarte, who joined in a deal worth up to £50.5million from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August, and are determined to avoid the temptation of sanctioning his departure in the coming months.

Amorim is viewing Mainoo's situation as one of the most pressing matters at Manchester United, GMS sources understand, but there is optimism that he will sign a new contract when they make it a priority after the closure of the transfer window rather than having his head turned thanks to Chelsea and Bayern Munich monitoring proceedings.

GMS sources recently revealed that Amorim is putting pressure on minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe to convince the Red Devils' academy graduate to agree fresh terms as he is a key part of his future plans and should not be sold as his side aim to recover from being just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

