Manchester United are refusing to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure Porto star Diogo Costa to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window after head coach Ruben Amorim has become increasingly frustrated with Andre Onana's performances, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils came from behind to seal a narrow midweek win over Ipswich Town, despite Patrick Dorgu being sent off a matter of weeks after his £30million arrival from Lecce, both of the Premier League strugglers' goals came thanks to errors involving their hosts' goalkeeper.

Onana has been Manchester United's first-choice custodian since sealing a £47.2million switch from Inter Milan in July 2023, but Amorim is toying with the idea of bringing in fresh competition as early preparations are made for the Portuguese tactician's first full campaign in the hot-seat.

Red Devils Could Attempt to Strike Costa Deal

Portugal international has release clause written into contract

Manchester United could attempt to sign long-standing target Costa when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, according to GMS sources, and his arrival would result in Onana being in serious danger of falling down the pecking order if he does not embark on a fresh challenge.

The Portugal international has previously spoken of his admiration for the Red Devils, having publicly described them as 'special' and 'the biggest team in England', which will give Amorim confidence of being able to turn his head ahead of possible negotiations with Primeira Liga heavyweights Porto.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are contemplating whether to formalise their interest in Costa by entering discussions after deciding to scout a number of goalkeepers outside the Premier League as they go in search of a potential upgrade on current first-choice custodian Onana.

The Red Devils are already aware that they could take advantage of a release clause written into the shot-stopper's Porto contract, which stands in the region of £63million, but they may attempt to agree a lower fee due to being on course to tick into the final two years of his deal at the Estadio do Dragao.

Manchester United have been forced to explore the market earlier than anticipated due to concerns over Onana's form resulting in him coming under the microscope, GMS sources have learned, and Costa is a firm contender to be acquired as Amorim looks to make his mark at the Old Trafford helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Costa has only conceded 19 goals over the course of 23 appearances in the Primeira Liga this season

Costa on Radar Prior to Amorim Appointment

Tactician and hierarchy poised to assess options in coming weeks

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's admiration of Costa predates Amorim's reign, which got underway when he was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor in November, and the ex-Sporting boss is poised to sit down with members of the hierarchy and make a clearer assessment of his goalkeeping options in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils are in danger of facing stiff competition if they choose to up the ante in their pursuit of the 25-year-old as there have been suggestions that rivals Manchester City have pinpointed him as an ideal replacement for Ederson, leading to further alternative options being looked at.

Manchester United are expected to make significant changes to their squad in the summer, having found themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League and adrift of the European qualification berths, and GMS sources understand that Costa may be recruited as a replacement for Onana.

The Red Devils are not only considering landing an upgrade between the sticks as GMS sources recently revealed that they are keen to wrap up a deal for Sporting teenager Geovany Quenda before the transfer window officially reopens after he has shown a desire to join regardless of where they finish the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/02/2025

