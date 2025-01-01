Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is unhappy with forward Joshua Zirkzee and 'wants him out' of the club this month, according to Fichajes.net.

The report says that the Netherlands international looks set to 'pay the price' for a disappointing start to his Old Trafford career, which culminated in him being substituted off in the first half of Monday night's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Fichajes.net claim that the 23-year-old has failed to convince Amorim during his first two months in charge of the Red Devils that he can have a future there, with the report saying that 'various sources' claim the coach has told INEOS that he is not counting on the player and is willing to get rid of him as soon as this January transfer window.

Zirkzee cut a frustrated figure when the board was held up in the 33rd minute against Eddie Howe's side and he headed almost instantly straight down the tunnel, although he did quickly return to the bench to watch on with teammates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has scored four goals and provided one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.

The report adds that previous manager Erik ten Hag also didn't want Zirkzee despite being in charge when he arrived from Bologna in the summer, and he already had one foot out of the door at that point.

Things haven't improved under Amorim and links with Juventus refuse to go away, which would see the Dutchman return to Serie A where he was so successful with previous club, Bologna.

Zirkzee isn't the only United player struggling right now with the club sitting in 14th position in the Premier League table heading into 2025, with Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst claiming that Amorim's other main option up top - Rasmus Hojlund - isn't showing that he is up to playing the role in the way his new coach demands.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford's future remains uncertain despite the fact that he returned to the matchday squad against the Magpies following a four-match absence.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-01-25.