Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear to Bruno Fernandes that he will not be given the opportunity to seal his departure from Old Trafford when the summer transfer window opens for business as he is desperate to build the team around him, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have not been afraid to offload high-earners since the Portuguese tactician replaced Erik ten Hag in the dugout, with Marcus Rashford joining Premier League counterparts Aston Villa on an initial loan deal which includes an option to be made permanent for £40million after an agreement was reached ahead of the winter deadline.

Antony also headed through the exit door, thanks to Real Betis negotiating a temporary switch involving them covering at least 84 per cent of his salary plus bonuses, but Manchester United are not entertaining the possibility of Fernandes embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Red Devils Not Prepared to Offload Fernandes

Portugal international has been gaining interest ahead of summer

Amorim has made it clear in conversations behind the scenes that he is unwilling to sell Fernandes this summer, according to GMS sources, ending the possibility of La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid being able to pounce after they have started showing interest when making recruitment plans.

Although the Portugal international is preparing to enter the final two years of a contract which allows him to pocket up to £375,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, there is determination to keep him in his current surroundings instead of contemplating cashing in if the opportunity arises.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim has made it clear to Fernandes that he sees him as an integral part of his Manchester United project, having been a consistent performer during a turbulent season, and he has shut down any ideas that he could be allowed to join Real Madrid or another interested party in the coming months.

The attacking midfielder has been on the Red Devils' books since January 2020, when he completed a switch worth an initial £47million from Primeira Liga heavyweights Sporting, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet as well as secure the captain's armband.

Manchester United are not interested in listening to offers for Fernandes as there is an awareness that sanctioning his departure could have a detrimental impact on their future plans, GMS sources have learned, while Amorim is putting pressure on the hierarchy to fend off any proposals when the summer window opens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes won seven ground duels and made six key passes during Manchester United's defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this week

Fernandes at Forefront of Ambitious Strategy

Recruitment plans made to show 30-year-old he can win silverware

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have pieced together an ambitious transfer strategy in a bid to show Fernandes, along with the rest of the footballing world, that they mean business and are ready to compete at the highest level heading into Amorim's first full season at the helm.

The Red Devils' 30-year-old fan favourite has been described as 'unplayable' thanks to his upturn in form in recent months, and there is a strong desire to prove that he will challenge for more silverware if he is prepared to remain patient and stay on board instead of agitating for a move elsewhere as Real Madrid continue circling.

But Manchester United have acknowledged that the calibre of player they will be able to lure to Old Trafford will depend on whether they succeed in bagging a place in next season's Champions League, GMS sources understand, and Fernandes will be tasked with playing a key role in sealing qualification.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are in danger of being dragged into a bidding war for Hugo Ekitike if they choose to up the ante in their pursuit of the Eintracht Frankfurt striker as Liverpool and Arsenal are among the other interested parties thanks to his form in the Bundesliga.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/04/2025

