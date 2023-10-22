Highlights Angel Di Maria has been ranked as the worst acquisition of the Glazer family's tenure at Manchester United.

The Red Devils shattered the British transfer record when they signed the Argentina international from Real Madrid nine years ago.

Di Maria went on to struggle in Manchester and he, along with his wife, has hit out at the club in interviews since his departure.

Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria will go down in history as the 'worst signing' during the Glazers' reign as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT the Argentinian has pipped another big-name to the unwanted accolade at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have not been afraid to splash the cash since the Glazer family won control of the club when they took their shares up to 70 per cent by buying out Irish racing tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier in a £790million deal 18 years ago, but some transfers have worked out to be money going down the drain instead of a bargain.

Di Maria blames van Gaal and burglary for extreme dislike of Man United

Manchester United shattered the British transfer record when they forked out close to £60million, according to Sky Sports, to sign Di Maria from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the final days of the 2014 summer window.

The winger also became the Red Devils' second-highest earner - behind Wayne Rooney - thanks to penning a five-year contract worth £200,000-per-week, but his time at Old Trafford did not go to plan.

Di Maria only went on to make 32 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, chalking up four goals and 12 assists along the way, before securing a quickfire exit by joining French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain in a £44million deal less than 12 months after his arrival.

The South American went on to admit that tensions with then-Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal and a burglary at his home were key reasons behind his decision to push for a move away from the Premier League giants.

Manchester United's record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

But Di Maria's popularity within the Manchester United fanbase took an even bigger nosedive when, in recent years, he laughed off the importance of being handed the iconic No.7 shirt which had previously been worn by the likes of George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 2022 World Cup winner's wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, has admitted she begged him not to complete a move to Old Trafford and has also described living in Manchester as 'horrible'.

Former PSG teammate Marcin Bulka has revealed that Di Maria's dislike for Manchester United is so severe that he changes the channel if a story on the club appears on television.

The 35-year-old, who is now on the books of Portuguese side Benfica, was recently voted the sixth-biggest transfer flop in Premier League history, emphasising that securing his services was not money well spent by the Glazers.

Tucker believes Di Maria should be viewed as the biggest mistake in the transfer market during the Glazers' lengthy reign as he has been outspoken in interviews since also failing to make the mark in a Manchester United shirt.

The United Stand host feels the 134-cap Argentina international, who left Old Trafford without any silverware despite enjoying a trophy-laden career, proved to be a worse buy than Alexis Sanchez after his arrival from Arsenal.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"He got the No.7 shirt and not only was he not good enough on the pitch, he completely disrespected the club in many interviews. "For me, it would probably be Di Maria [as the worst signing under the Glazers]. Alexis Sanchez was very, very poor as well, but it was a swap deal. We didn't exactly pay a big fee for him, although we did pay him a huge wage which he didn't fulfil. "But if I had to say the worst Glazers signing, I would go with Di Maria just because of how hopeful I was of him coming in and the let-down that came not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well."

Di Maria has shone away from Old Trafford

Di Maria may have entered the twilight years of his career, but he is still making an impact at Benfica as, according to Transfermarkt, he headed into the weekend having found the back of the net six times and provided a further two assists for his teammates in just 739 minutes of action this season.

Having also featured for the likes of Juventus and Rosario Central since making a name for himself, he went into Benfica's trip to Lusitania after registering a whopping 423 goal contributions at club level, highlighting that Manchester United were unfortunate in their attempts to acquire a serious attacking threat.

Read more: What happened to the most expensive transfer in each Premier League season since 2010

Cesar Luis Menotti, the manager who led Argentina to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1978, has gone as far as to say Di Maria should be getting the same amount of praise as legendary figures Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Mario Kempes.