The France international has fallen further down the pecking order thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's £72million summer arrival.

Martial has been restricted to just 275 minutes of game time since the campaign got underway.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has found himself in a miraculous situation after transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Frenchman's Old Trafford future.

The Red Devils have endured an underwhelming start to the campaign, with them sitting bottom of their Champions League group and suffering six defeats in all competitions, but Martial has still found it difficult to break into the forefront of boss Erik ten Hag's plans.

Martial's days in a Manchester United shirt may be numbered as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, he will be allowed to leave Old Trafford if the right offer is put on the table during the January transfer window.

The Italian journalist suggests the striker, who has been on West Ham United's radar in recent months, did not come close to embarking on a fresh challenge during the summer window as he failed to attract lucrative offers.

Martial's representatives also rubbished claims that Manchester United offered him to Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce ahead of the September 1 deadline, but remaining with the Premier League giants has not paid off as he has been starved of regular action.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just 275 minutes of game time, with the £72million arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta resulting in him falling further down the pecking order.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Martial is lucky to still be on Manchester United's books after injuries and a lack of form have hindered his progress since his big-money switch from Monaco.

The France international became the world's most expensive teenager when he sealed an initial £36million move which could rise to £58million eight years ago, and he has gone on to score 89 goals and register a further 54 assists in 307 appearances for the Red Devils.

Anthony Martial's Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2015/16 31 11 4 2 0 2016/17 25 4 6 2 0 2017/18 30 9 5 1 0 2018/19 27 10 3 2 0 2019/20 32 17 7 1 0 2020/21 22 4 6 0 1 2021/22 8 1 0 0 0 2022/23 21 6 2 0 0 2023/24 6 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jones is in disbelief at the fact Martial has remained at Manchester United despite not being seen as the first-choice frontman for a number of years.

The reputable journalist believes the Red Devils' No.9 has been made to pay for not being reliable, thanks to a number of injury lay-offs, and he will need to move onto pastures new if he wants to reignite his career.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Now that Hojlund is establishing himself as Manchester United’s centre forward, there is even less clarity for Martial over how he is going to be part of the picture at Old Trafford. "He joined in 2015, so it feels like a miracle he has survived this long given it has been a period that has been so unsettled and chaotic and that he has rarely been reliable. "He’s only 27, so there’s still life for him in the game, but is that going to be at Manchester United? Not if he wants to feel a big part of it, in my opinion. "I watched an interview the other day, where Martial was talking about what he hoped for in 2023, and he said he was keeping his goals to himself. Whatever they were, I’m pretty sure he would not have met them. "He’s scored five times this calendar year and, in that time, Manchester United have gone out and spent more than £70million on a new striker in a bid to find a solution for regular goals. "Most players would probably look to leave in these circumstances, but it’s difficult to fully understand what his ambition and drive is."

Manchester United are likely to seek a buyer for Martial when the transfer window reopens for business as, according to Capology, he is set to enter the final six months of his £250,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year.

The Red Devils will not want to see the former Lyon man - who is among their highest earners thanks to Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford being the only teammates on more lucrative deals - walk away as a free agent.

Securing a cut-price fee for Martial, after scoring 105 goals over the course of his senior club career, would make more business sense for Manchester United, and January will be their final opportunity to cash in unless they opt to put fresh terms on the table.

But being handed a new contract is highly unlikely at this stage, particularly after he has been limited to just two Premier League starts and Hojlund's impact since coming into the side this season.

Ten Hag appears to have set his sights on bolstering his defensive options as, according to the South London Press, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is being targeted by Manchester United.

The report suggests the Red Devils are monitoring the England international, who has made nine appearances this season after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet at Selhurst Park, but former club Chelsea hold matching rights on any offer the Eagles accept and that could prove to be a major stumbling block.

Guehi has been on Palace's books since sealing a £18million switch from Stamford Bridge two years ago, and his current employers are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his £50,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo has also worked his way onto Manchester United's radar ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year, but Chelsea and Bayern Munich are additional suitors after it has emerged that £15million could be enough to strike a deal.

He is not the only youngster being linked with a move to Old Trafford as the Red Devils have joined rivals Manchester City in monitoring Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.