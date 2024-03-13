Highlights Manchester United are on course to unveil Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues stamping his authority.

The Red Devils have made progress in negotiations with Premier League rivals Newcastle United over a compensation package.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Manchester United want to land Ashworth ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United luring Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford is 'a matter of when and not if', but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United will continue attempting to complicate matters as they look to secure a hefty fee for the sporting director.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aiming to make his mark after becoming a co-owner of the Red Devils, having completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club after gaining approval from the Football Association and Premier League following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family.

But the INEOS chief executive has hit a roadblock when it has come to trying to appoint Ashworth as Manchester United's new sporting director as Newcastle have reacted to their Premier League rivals' pursuit by placing him on gardening leave and demanding a lucrative compensation package.

Red Devils Making Progress in Ashworth Discussions

Manchester United have progressed in discussions with Newcastle over the possibility of landing Ashworth ahead of his period of gardening leave being due to end in January 2026, according to the Shields Gazette, but his current employers are refusing to release him from his contract unless a £21million fee is paid.

The report suggests that the 53-year-old does not have a set release clause in his St James' Park agreement, having signed the deal when he was made responsible for the Magpies' overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels in June 2022, and the Tyneside outfit's co-owner Amanda Staveley has shown no signs of lowering her demands.

Although Ratcliffe has blasted Newcastle for making the 'absurd' decision to place Ashworth on gardening leave, that has not altered the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund's stance and they are refusing to budge despite being aware of the ongoing interest.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to be patient in their pursuit of Ashworth as he is being viewed as a long-term appointment and they are not allowing themselves to be pressured into paying what they perceive to be an exorbitant sum, but they would prefer to have him working behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director's eventual arrival at Old Trafford is not in doubt, but the process of welcoming him to new surroundings will only be fast-tracked if a compromise is reached during club-to-club negotiations.

Ashworth has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who has adopted a leading role at Manchester United due to being INEOS' head of sport, and that has resulted in him being a key target as the new board members look to stamp their authority after gaining control of football operations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The top four most expensive signings in Newcastle United's entire history have come during Dan Ashworth's spell as sporting director, with Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes joining for a combined total of more than £190million

Dharmesh Sheth - Ratcliffe Wants Speedy Resolution to Ashworth Saga

Sheth understands that Manchester United are keen to find a quickfire resolution to negotiations with Newcastle as, despite publicly insisting that they are calm over the situation they find themselves in, Ratcliffe and other board members are eager for Ashworth to lead their recruitment drive in the summer.

But the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Magpies have put England's ex-director of development on gardening leave as a result of him declaring his wish to head to Old Trafford and they are insisting that they will keep him on their books unless their financial expectations are met.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"The fact that we are getting more excited about men in suits than actual transfers shows how important these roles have become at football clubs, particularly at Manchester United. "It looks like it's a matter of when and not if Dan Ashworth will take up the sporting director post. We know that Manchester United have made an approach and that he wants to go. As a result of that, Newcastle have placed him on gardening leave. "There is going to be a lot of brinkmanship over this because, publicly, Newcastle will probably say he has got to serve his gardening leave. But Manchester United will want to get him in situ as soon as possible, even though they might publicly say they are quite relaxed about the whole thing."

Man United Want £43m for Greenwood Amid Barcelona Talks

Manchester United have slapped a £43million price tag on Mason Greenwood after holding discussions with Barcelona over a potential summer deal, according to Spanish media outlet Marca via the Mirror, while Atletico Madrid also hold an interest ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The report suggests that the La Liga giants have been put on red alert after the Red Devils' academy graduate has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for domestic rivals Getafe, which led to John Murtough and Matt Hargreaves travelling to Spain to hold discussions with Barca sporting director Deco.

Barcelona have made their move after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the reigning champions and Real Madrid had not entered negotiations involving Greenwood during the winter window, which slammed shut on February 1, but he has been posting better figures in the final third of the pitch than Antony this season.

Mason Greenwood's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Antony this season Mason Greenwood Antony Shots on target percentage 31.7 19.2 Shots 3.21 2.45 Passes into the final third 2.04 1.98 Goals 0.31 0.00 Assists 0.26 0.00 Statistics correct as of 13/03/2024

Ratcliffe has insisted that Manchester United will make a fresh decision on the winger's future when his loan spell with Getafe expires at the end of the campaign, but the race for his signature is heating up thanks to his performances in the Spanish top flight.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref