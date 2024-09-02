Manchester United and Arsenal opted against taking advantage of the opportunity to lure Marco Asensio to Old Trafford or the Emirates Stadium during the final hours of the summer transfer window after the Paris Saint-Germain star was pushed in their direction, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag and Gunners chief Mikel Arteta were in the market for reinforcements as the deadline edged closer, resulting in the latter striking a loan deal which saw Raheem Sterling arrive in a switch which will see the north Londoners pay less than half his wage package at Chelsea.

Although Manchester United showed they were willing to splash the cash by landing Manuel Ugarte in a move worth up to £50.5million from PSG, the Uruguay international proved to be their final addition to the squad as they chose to avoid raiding the reigning Ligue 1 champions again.

Red Devils and Gunners Turned Down Asensio

Premier League giants were handed chance to recruit winger

Manchester United and Arsenal snubbed the opportunity to recruit Asensio in a last-gasp deal before Friday's 11pm cut-off point, according to GMS sources, resulting in him remaining on PSG's books despite his current employers being open to sanctioning his Parc des Princes departure.

The wide forward has made a promising start to the campaign, finding the back of the net once and registering as many assists over the course of three appearances, but the French heavyweights were still willing to cash in as head coach Luis Enrique went in search of making further alterations in the transfer market.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United and Arsenal were offered Asensio on deadline day, meaning a late deal was on the cards, but they decided to resist the temptation of heading to the negotiating table and offering a route into the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Marco Asensio's club-by-club statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Real Madrid 286 61 32 13 0 Real Mallorca 56 7 9 7 1 Espanyol 37 4 15 3 0 Paris Saint-Germain 34 6 8 0 0 Statistics correct as of 02/09/2024

Although the Spain international has remained one of the first names on the team sheet in the aftermath of Kylian Mbappe's departure, PSG were prepared to part ways as he has entered the final two years of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £300,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered.

It is not the first time that Asensio has been linked with a move to Arsenal as, back in May 2023, GMS reported that his representatives reached out to the capital club in a bid to discover whether they were interested as he neared the end of his Real Madrid agreement, but he ended up heading to PSG.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Asensio has registered seven shots over the course of PSG's first three encounters of the Ligue 1 campaign, while he has also recorded six key passes

Duo Were Expected to Make Move for Asensio

Ten Hag and Arteta had been in market for reinforcements on flanks

GMS sources have been told that Asensio was offered to Manchester United and Arsenal as there was initially confidence that at least one of the Premier League sides would pounce due to being in the market for fresh impetus on the flanks, but they refused to bite and focused on alternative targets.

The 28-year-old has only been with PSG for close to 14 months, having chosen to reject the chance to stay at Real Madrid and turned down strong interest from Aston Villa, but there is uncertainty hanging over whether he has a long-term future with the Ligue 1 title-chasers despite staying on board beyond the closure of the transfer window.

Although Manchester United saw their wide options diminish on deadline day, with Jadon Sancho joining Chelsea on an initial loan deal which includes an obligation of being made permanent for £20million if they finish in the top 14 this season, GMS sources have learned that ten Hag did not entertain signing Asensio after also being linked with Sterling.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored