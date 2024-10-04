Manchester United are preparing to battle with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Tiago Santos as the Lille star has been pinpointed as a target at Old Trafford, Villa Park and Molineux as plans are put in place to secure reinforcements next year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag bolstered his right-back options with the signing of Noussair Mazraoui in a deal worth in the region of £17million from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich during the summer, he has refused to rule out making another acquisition in that department as he looks to make his side more solid in defence.

Aston Villa are in a similar situation as head coach Unai Emery is showing interest in Santos despite Kosta Nedeljkovic being available following the end of his loan spell at Red Star Belgrade, where he remained following an £8million switch to the Midlands in January, and Wolves chief Gary O'Neil is threatening to get involved in a potential bidding war.

Santos Expected to Seal Departure Next Year

Premier League trio waiting in wings amid long-term interest

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves are among a host of admirers to have been keeping tabs on Santos over the course of the last 12 months, according to GMS sources, and they have been boosted ahead of potentially attempting to lure him away from Lille as he is expected to embark on a fresh challenge in 2025.

The 22-year-old has made a promising start to the season, with him registering two assists in 12 appearances and playing a key role in Lille keeping a clean sheet as they recorded a statement win over Champions League holders Real Madrid earlier this week, catching the eye of suitors as they look to make adjustments to their respective squads in the coming months.

Santos' form has resulted in him working his way into Roberto Martinez's Portugal squad in the aftermath of Euro 2024, and GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves have been keeping tabs on his progress as they consider heading to the negotiating table in an attempt to strike a deal.

Tiago Santos' club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Lille 55 3 4 10 0 Estoril 34 0 7 5 0 Sporting Under-23 17 0 0 0 0 Estoril Under-23 16 1 2 3 0 Statistics correct as of 04/10/2024

Although the right-back is likely to leave his current employers, the Red Devils, Villans and Wanderers could be forced to contend with Lille holding firm over their demands as his contract, which allows him to pocket less than £12,000-per-week at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves are also in serious danger of facing further competition for Santos' signature if it becomes clear that a move is on the cards next year as GMS sources have learned that big-hitting Champions League outfits are on course to enter the market for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tiago Santos boasted 75 per cent pass accuracy, made six interceptions and completed three clearances during Lille's Champions League win against Real Madrid earlier this week

Santos' Versatility Earmarked as Crucial Trait

Portuguese right-back capable of making impact in attacking third

GMS sources have been told that Santos' versatility has been identified as an attractive trait by Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves as he is capable of being a threat on the wing and creating goalscoring opportunities despite being a defender by trade during the early stages of his career.

The former Sporting youngster has registered seven goal contributions over the course of 55 appearances for Lille, and he has taken inspiration from Red Devils full-back Diogo Dalot and three-time Premier League winner Joao Cancelo as he has modelled his game around them as he aims to continue developing his game.

Serie A heavyweights AC Milan came close to agreeing a deal for Santos in the summer, GMS sources understand, but a switch to the San Siro failed to come to fruition and the Rossoneri's domestic rivals Juventus also looked at the possibility of tempting him into moving onto pastures new.

The inability of the Italian duo to secure his services has provided Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves with an opportunity to take advantage, but there is also an awareness that Lille were unwilling to sanction his departure for less than £17million as they were keen to keep him on board.

Fighting for Santos' signature is not the only battle that Villans boss Emery is preparing to get involved in next summer as GMS sources recently revealed that he has joined West Ham United and Newcastle United in looking to win the race for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush.

