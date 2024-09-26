Manchester United are in danger of facing a battle to keep Diogo Dalot if arch-rivals Liverpool succeed in convincing Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract as it would result in La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid turning their attentions towards landing the Old Trafford star next year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with boss Erik ten Hag spending in the region of £180million on reinforcements, but they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Twente as they got their Europa League campaign underway in midweek.

Dalot started the encounter, taking his tally of Manchester United appearances up to 165, but Real Madrid are threatening to test his current employers' resolve after pinpointing him as a back-up target in case they are unable to acquire England international Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool next summer.

Dalot Viewed as Alexander-Arnold Alternative

Real Madrid aim to raid Premier League for fresh right-back option

Real Madrid are poised to look closer at the possibility of luring Dalot away from Manchester United if Alexander-Arnold commits his long-term future to Liverpool by agreeing fresh terms, according to GMS sources, resulting in ten Hag being fearful of his squad being raided by last season's Champions League winners.

The Portugal international, who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £19million switch from boyhood club Porto in June 2018, has caught Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti's eye with his consistent performances since making himself one of the first names on the team sheet at Old Trafford.

GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on whether Alexander-Arnold decides to put pen-to-paper at Liverpool, having entered a key stage of his career, and they will aim to bag Dalot from Manchester United if there is a twist at Anfield which results in a switch to the Bernabeu being impossible.

Diogo Dalot's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold Diogo Dalot Trent Alexander-Arnold Pass completion percentage 79.1 73.6 Clearances 2.81 1.85 Tackles 2.36 1.73 Interceptions 1.30 1.34 Blocks 1.19 0.79 Key passes 1.09 2.30 Statistics correct as of 26/09/2024

The Red Devils will be desperate to keep their right-back out of the reigning La Liga champions' clutches and are in a strong negotiating position as he still has just shy of four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered.

Real Madrid are relaxed about their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, GMS sources have learned, but he has been pinpointed as their first-choice target instead of Dalot due to currently being on course to become a free agent when his Liverpool agreement expires within the next 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Dalot has made 111 Premier League appearances since joining Manchester United, racking up 11 goal contributions along the way

Los Blancos are Long-Term Admirers of Dalot

Portugal international's versatility pinpointed as key asset

GMS sources have been told that Dalot has been on Real Madrid's radar as a potential recruit over the past 18 months as they are seeking a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal on the right-hand side of their backline and, in a potential blow for Manchester United, plans have been put in place to strengthen their squad next summer.

The 25-year-old has only been earmarked as an alternative to Alexander-Arnold in the event of Liverpool being unable to persuade him to remain on Merseyside beyond the end of his £180,000-per-week contract, but the long-term interest has still left the Red Devils concerned that they could be dragged into a fight to keep him on board in 2025.

Dalot's versatility has been identified as a key asset that has attracted attention from Real Madrid, GMS sources understand, and Manchester United are aware that they must strive to show ambition over the course of the campaign to ensure he does not have his head turned by the possibility of moving to the Spanish capital.

Although Alphonso Davies is expected to join Los Blancos from Bayern Munich when his deal expires next summer, meaning the Canada international is poised to provide Ferland Mendy with further competition at left-back, they are determined to bolster their options on the opposite side of the defence.

GMS sources recently revealed that Real Madrid are circling for Dalot and have refused to rule out the possibility of lodging a bid next year, but Manchester United's hopes of keeping him at Old Trafford will be boosted if Alexander-Arnold decides it is the right time to embark on a fresh challenge away from Arne Slot's Liverpool.

