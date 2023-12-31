Highlights Manchester United could finally land Benjamin Sesko after it has emerged that he is open to joining a Premier League club in January.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Slovenia international and also looked at signing him in 2019 before deciding his price tag was excessive.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Sesko's stance over a mid-season move will have raised eyebrows behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United long-term target Benjamin Sesko will 'turn a few heads around Old Trafford' if he comes onto the market in January, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a mid-season move is on the cards for the RB Leipzig star.

Although the Red Devils spent big on Rasmus Hojlund during the summer, with them forking out £72million in order to tempt Atalanta into sanctioning the switch, boss Erik ten Hag will be handed another opportunity to bolster his attacking options at the turn of the year.

Having entered a new era, thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.3billion deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club being confirmed over the festive period, Manchester United will be seeking an upturn in fortunes during the second half of the campaign.

Sesko interested in January switch

Manchester United have been informed that Sesko is open to heading to the Premier League during the winter transfer window, according to 90min, but they are facing competition from domestic rivals after they have been put on red alert thanks to his stance.

The report suggests a loan with an obligation to buy has been mooted for the Slovenia international, who is seeking more regular game time after being limited to 698 minutes of action this season as he prepares for Euro 2024, but a lucrative offer would also be entertained by Leipzig amid additional interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Benjamin Sesko's senior club career in numbers Appearances 145 Goals 58 Assists 17 Yellow cards 8 Sent off 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/12/2023

But there are fears that Manchester United and Sesko's other admirers may be forced to be patient and wait until the summer before pouncing as doubts have emerged over whether it will be possible to reach an agreement with his current employers in such a short space of time.

The striker only linked up with Leipzig during the summer, having remained with Red Bull Salzburg on loan for the 2022/23 campaign after a £55million deal had been struck, and they are in a strong negotiating position ahead of suitors potentially heading to the negotiating table.

That is because Sesko's contract - which allows him to pocket just shy of £58,000-per-week - still has more than four-and-a-half years to run, meaning Manchester United will have to meet the Bundesliga side's demands if they want to get their man.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the ex-FC Liefering marksman and attempted to hijack his move to Leipzig last year, with football director John Murtough meeting his representatives to discuss a potential switch to Old Trafford, but his efforts were in vain.

Manchester United also monitored Sesko while he was on Slovenian outfit Domzale's books in 2019, but they turned their attentions towards alternative options after deciding his £2.5million price tag was excessive.

In a potential boost for ten Hag, respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the frontman is unlikely to rubber-stamp a January switch to the Red Devils' Premier League rivals Arsenal as they have not made a concrete move for his signature.

Jones understands that Manchester United have carried out extensive background checks on Sesko - who has been dubbed a 'wonderkid' by Bundesliga.com earlier in 2023 - over the years, meaning they will be keen to reach an agreement with Leipzig if he is put on the market next month.

But the reputable journalist has doubts over whether a January switch to Old Trafford is on the cards as there are growing concerns that it could hinder summer acquisition Hojlund in his bid to rediscover his best form.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Sesko is a bit of a different candidate to sign compared to the other names that have suddenly come into the frame because he is somebody that has been profiled so heavily by the club. "There are people within the structure that still really like Sesko, and his availability would definitely turn a few heads around Old Trafford, so I can see that one being a little bit more tempting. "But it does throw up the question of what it means for Hojlund, so it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will go there again. "My hunch is that they probably won't but, seeing as they were so hot on him before and thought they might come in for him again in a year or two, it might be interesting."

Hannibal in line for loan exit

Manchester United will allow Hannibal Mejbri to leave Old Trafford on loan for the remainder of the season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and he will not head to the Africa Cup of Nations as he bids to find a fresh challenge.

The Italian journalist suggests Sevilla, Lyon and Freiburg are interested in landing the Tunisia international - who has been restricted to just 327 minutes of action this season - but he still has a long-term future with the Red Devils and discussions over fresh terms are underway.

Hannibal will be able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas admirer at the turn of the year as he is due to tick into the final six months of his £5,000-per-week deal, resulting in Manchester United being keen to see him sign on the dotted line.

Ten Hag has confirmed that the Red Devils are holding talks with the 20-year-old, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof, as they do not want to see them walk away as free agents at the end of the campaign.

Reliable journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Ajax head coach is a fan of Hannibal's aggression and desire, meaning he will not entertain sanctioning a permanent departure in the coming weeks.