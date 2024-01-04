Highlights Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is edging towards completing a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has not been involved in Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's plans since a public bust-up in September.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Manchester United are set to secure a more significant loan fee than the £2.6million being widely reported.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is edging towards completing a loan move to Borussia Dortmund after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are preparing to sanction his Old Trafford exit for a 'better deal' than has been widely reported.

Having been on the periphery since claiming he had been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being overlooked for the September defeat to Arsenal, Sancho has been keen to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 1.

The winger, who has been on Manchester United's books since sealing a £73million switch from Dortmund two-and-a-half years ago, appears to be on the verge of getting his wish as he is on the brink of returning to familiar surroundings.

Sancho poised to join Dortmund

Sancho is on the cusp of sealing a loan move back to Dortmund for the remainder of the season, according to German media outlet Bild, after the Bundesliga giants succeeded in making a breakthrough in negotiations with Manchester United.

The report suggests the England international, who has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action this season, is set to link-up with Edin Terzic's side at their Marbella training camp on Friday after a £2.6million fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Having struggled during his spell in a Manchester United shirt, finding the back of the net just 12 times and providing only six assists for his teammates over the course of 82 appearances, Sancho will be keen to rediscover the form he enjoyed during his previous stint with Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho's record at Borussia Dortmund Appearances 137 Goals 50 Assists 64 Yellow cards 6 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 4/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old is desperate for the deal to get over the line as he sees Signal Iduna Park as the ideal place to get his career back on track after falling by the wayside since his public bust-up with ten Hag.

It is understood that Sancho is only waiting for Manchester United to give the green light for him to travel to Marbella to rubber-stamp the switch after he has already agreed terms ahead of the Bundesliga season resuming following their winter break later this month.

Although the Red Devils have been in a strong negotiating position throughout proceedings due to the former Manchester City youngster's £250,000-per-week contract still having two-and-a-half years to run, Dortmund have been aware of his availability and used that to their advantage.

Having spoken to Manchester United sources, Jacobs understands that Sancho's loan switch to Dortmund is on the cusp of being finalised, but there is uncertainty over whether the deal will include an option or obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The respected journalist is aware that the Red Devils are also in line to receive more than £2.6million fee being widely reported, meaning they have negotiated an improved figure than most supporters will currently realise.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, Jacobs said:

"It's going to be a loan until the end of the season, but it's unclear at this stage whether there will be any kind of option to buy. We know that Manchester United wanted an obligation to buy last season, valuing Sancho at £50million, but it's clear they need to find a solution for the player. "Sancho wants to return to Dortmund, and all parties are really confident that this one is going to get done either today or tomorrow with a view to getting him to Borussia Dortmund's training camp in Marbella. "But Manchester United sources are clear that it's not done yet. It's just very close. The other thing we're hearing in reports from Germany is that it will be a total package of around €3million. That feels low, especially if it's inclusive of the loan fee and wages as well. "My understanding is that the total package is likely to be higher than that and, therefore, a better deal for Manchester United, which could explain why they're going down this route of a loan to resolve the situation before seeing what happens in the summer."

Red Devils receive offer for Martial

Fenerbahce are locked in ongoing negotiations with Manchester United after launching an opening bid worth close to £6.9million for Anthony Martial, according to Turkish media outlet Takvim, and they are keen to steal a march on other suitors.

The report suggests the Istanbul-based giants have headed to the negotiating table as they look to take advantage of the striker entering the final six months of his £250,000-per-week contract, while they are also hopeful of their fruitful relationship with the Red Devils playing into their hands.

Fenerbahce sanctioned Altay Bayindir's £4.3million switch to Manchester United during the final hours of the summer window - allowing ten Hag to draft in competition for first-choice shot-stopper Andre Onana - and they are keen for their recent negotiations to help strike a deal for Martial.

Related Out-of-form Antony has been 'poorer than last season' at Man Utd Manchester United winger Antony has come in for criticism after struggling to put in performances which match his price tag

But the 28-year-old has also been identified as a target for Inter Milan - although Porto frontman Mehdi Taremi is at the top of their shopping list - meaning that the Super Lig title-chasers have a battle on their hands during the winter window.

Reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lyon, clubs in Saudi Arabia and additional Turkish outfits are providing further competition for Martial's signature as they look to take advantage of the lingering uncertainty over his long-term future.