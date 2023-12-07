Highlights Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek have been pinpointed as Juventus targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Sancho has not been involved since a public rift with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag broke out in September.

Van de Beek has hinted that he is willing to take a pay cut in order to embark on a fresh challenge after becoming frustrated at his lack of game time.

Manchester United are facing up to the prospect of being forced to deal with a 'big issue' if Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek remain at Old Trafford beyond the closure of the January transfer window, and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT why it may not be a 'good look for the club'.

The Red Devils' hopes of building on three consecutive Premier League wins fell apart when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend, leaving Erik ten Hag's side five points adrift of the top four.

But, having spent more than £170million on a host of reinforcements during the summer, the Manchester United squad could be given a makeover when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Sancho and van de Beek coveted ahead of January

Sancho and van de Beek could be handed a Manchester United escape route by Juventus next month, according to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, and the Serie A giants feel a £26million fee may be enough to strike a deal.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are keen to offload the duo, who are on contracts worth a combined £370,000-per-week, and the Turin-based outfit want to sign Sancho permanently at the same time as luring van de Beek to the Allianz Stadium on an initial loan which would have the option of being turned into a long-term agreement.

Although Manchester United were not afraid to splash the cash when they forked out £73million to sign Sancho from Bundesliga title-chasers Borussia Dortmund two years ago, making him the fifth-most expensive arrival in the club's history, he has fallen by the wayside thanks to a public rift with ten Hag.

Manchester United's most expensive signings of all-time Paul Pogba (Juventus) £89m Antony (Ajax) £82m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £80m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m All figures according to TEAMtalk

The winger claimed he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being left out of the matchday squad for the September defeat to Arsenal, leading to the Dutch tactician believing their relationship is beyond repair and challenging the Red Devils to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the winter window opening for business.

It is understood that Juventus are confident that they have the upper-hand in their pursuit of Sancho thanks to having a fruitful relationship with Manchester United, and they are determined to persuade him to head to Italy instead of former employers Dortmund.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek is certain to embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks as he is on the radar of multiple clubs after failing to make his mark since joining from Ajax in a deal worth up to £40million three years ago.

The Dutchman has hinted that he is willing to take a pay cut as he pushes for a mid-season move after revealing that 'money is not my motivation', with him growing frustrated at being regularly overlooked by ten Hag.

Tucker believes Manchester United will have a serious problem on their hands if Sancho and van de Beek fail to bring the curtain down on their respective Old Trafford careers during the winter transfer window.

The presenter feels keeping the latter on board would not go down well after he has been involved in a high-profile bust-up with ten Hag, while the former has become a forgotten man thanks to struggling for game time.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"If they don't leave in January, that is a big issue for Manchester United. I forgot van de Beek was even a Manchester United player. "He is a lovely guy. I've seen him before. It's sad it didn't work out, but he just cannot get near the Manchester United team. He has to go, and he was another example of poor recruitment by Manchester United. "Sancho has to go as well. He has literally been banished from the first-team, and he is someone that Manchester United invested a lot of money in. The manager isn't getting on with the player, and the relationship has completely broken, so he has to go. "That can't stay lingering until the end of the season, not only from a money point of view for Manchester United but, as a player at 23 years old, sitting in the reserves is not a good look for the club, in my opinion."

Mainoo in line for significant pay rise

Up-and-coming Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo is on the verge of doubling his current salary without having to pen a new contract, according to the Daily Star, thanks to a clause written into his current agreement.

The report suggests the teenager, who made his second Premier League start in a row when he was named in the first XI at Newcastle last weekend, will see his £10,000-per-week deal subjected to a 100 per cent pay rise once he becomes a matchday regular in ten Hag's side.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville hailed Mainoo after being handed his top flight debut during the 3-0 win over Everton last month, claiming he was 'brilliant' and the Red Devils' standout performer at Goodison Park.

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag is confident the academy graduate has a bright future ahead of him at Old Trafford, with other members of the coaching staff also being convinced that he will be one of the first names on the team sheet for many years to come.

Mainoo is close to taking his tally of first-team appearances into double figures, having made his debut in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Charlton Athletic last season.