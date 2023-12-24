Highlights Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Serhou Guirassy in action for Stuttgart ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The Red Devils have opened discussions with the striker's representatives as they look to fight off competition from the likes of Fulham, West Ham United and AC Milan.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Manchester United could attempt to beat other admirers to Guirassy's signature by putting a lucrative contract on the table.

Manchester United could blow fellow suitors 'out of the water' in the race for Serhou Guirassy, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Erik ten Hag may 'upset' a current Red Devils star by luring the Stuttgart talisman to Old Trafford.

Despite parting with close to £175million in order to land the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana during the summer window, further reinforcements could be drafted in when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Ten Hag is expected to seek fresh faces after guiding Manchester United to their worst-ever European campaign, thanks to registering just four points from six fixtures as they finished bottom of a Champions League group which included Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Red Devils scouts run rule over Guirassy

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Guirassy by sending scouts to watch him in action, according to 90min, as Stuttgart were condemned to a heavy defeat by reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last weekend.

The report suggests the Red Devils are facing stiff competition to win the race for the Guinea international - who has found the back of the net 19 times this season - as representatives from Fulham, West Ham United and AC Milan were also in attendance at the Allianz Arena.

But it is understood that Manchester United and Premier League rivals Newcastle United have moved into pole position to acquire Guirassy, who is only behind England captain Harry Kane in the German top flight's goalscoring charts thanks to his scintillating form.

Top goalscorers in the Bundesliga this season Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 21 Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) 17 Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) 11 Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen) 10 Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg) 9 Deniz Undav (Stuttgart) 9 Statistics according to Bundesliga - Correct as of 22/12/2023

The striker has handed the Red Devils fresh hope of being able to secure his services after snubbing the offer a new contract at Stuttgart as they looked to agree improved terms which would result in his £15million release clause being removed.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have attempted to steal a march on Guirassy's other admirers by holding discussions with his representatives, which has allowed them to learn the conditions of a potential deal.

But AC Milan are refusing to go down without a fight as it has emerged that the Serie A giants have also initiated contact with the 27-year-old's entourage over a possible switch to the San Siro, and are attempting to reach a verbal agreement on the salary.

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester United attempting to entice Guirassy to Old Trafford by putting a more lucrative contract on the table than his other suitors are able to during the fast-approaching transfer window.

But the respected journalist has warned that ten Hag will run the risk of frustrating Hojlund, who sealed a £72million switch from Atalanta a matter of months ago, if he dips into the market for a new first-choice marksman.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He obviously has a decent release clause, which is attainable compared to most strikers that are scoring his number of goals right now. "The one thing that I keep being told it will come down to is wages. While there won't be a price war to buy him, there will be one in terms of what you can pay him. "Manchester United, typically, are not too afraid of going and blowing people out of the water on wages. Manchester United have got to decide whether this is a good idea or not because they could really upset Hojlund, who they spent a lot of money on."

Man United stance over Greenwood unchanged

Manchester United still have no plans to offer Mason Greenwood a route back into the first-team picture after his loan spell with Getafe comes to an end, according to talkSPORT, but his performances in La Liga have led to his number of suitors increasing.

The report suggests the Red Devils' academy graduate, who has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for his boyhood club, has worked his way onto Barcelona and Real Madrid's radar after scouts from various clubs have been sent to watch him in action.

But Greenwood has already admitted that he is eager to extend his stay at Getafe beyond the end of the season, with him being keen to seal a permanent switch to the Estadio Coliseum, potentially complicating matters for his other admirers.

The winger was sent to Spain after Manchester United released a club statement a matter of days before the summer transfer window slammed shut that revealed it had been mutually agreed that he should continue his career away from Old Trafford after an internal investigation had concluded.

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils will make a final decision on Greenwood's future during the latter stages of the campaign as they have more pressing matters to be concentrating on.