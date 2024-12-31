Bournemouth's superb start to the Premier League season has seen their star players field interest from a number of leading top-flight clubs - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that they will play hardball over Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all interested in prising the duo from the south coast.

The Hungarian left-back has been superb this season, becoming one of the best in his position in the league - and that has been summed up by his three goal contributions from left-back, alongside the four clean sheets the club have kept in the games Kerkez has played. Zabarnyi, meanwhile, has been an ever-present with Bournemouth sitting in a potential Europa Conference League place - and sources have revealed that the Cherries are confident they can keep the pair with interest in their signatures high.

Manchester United and Liverpool are already looking at strengthening in Kerkez's position, while Chelsea and Tottenham are both considering new centre-back options.

Bournemouth Will Play Hardball With Liverpool and Man United

Their star defenders are highly coveted by the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea too

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Bournemouth are set to play hardball over moves for Kerkez and Zabarnyi in the January transfer window after some exceptional performances from the Cherries' defensive duo in recent weeks.

Milos Kerkez's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =1st Assists 2 =4th Clearances Per Game 2.6 4th Tackles Per Game 1.3 11th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.75 12th

Sources have suggested that the top brass on the south coast will hold firm over any offers for the pair, an interesting notion given that they are two players who are gaining interest at a rapid rate.

Kerkez is on the radar of Manchester United and Liverpool, with both looking for left-backs given Luke Shaw's lack of fitness and Andy Robertson's poor season respectively, with the pair being on their lists.

Zabarnyi, meanwhile, has piqued Chelsea's interest as the Blues potentially look to improve their defensive backline - though London rivals Tottenham have also had a look as they look to solve their defensive crisis, with Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven out injured for the medium-term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez has 52 appearances for Bournemouth, with 47 of those coming at Premier League level.

Sources further state that Bournemouth don't feel under pressure to sell either Kerkez or Zabarnyi in the winter transfer window due to how well they are doing, and there is high hope at the Vitality Stadium that both players could be kept, because of how well they are doing under Andoni Iraola, with the Cherries sitting seventh in the Premier League and six points clear from dropping into the bottom half of the table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-12-24.