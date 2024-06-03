Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Branthwaite has excelled in the Premier League, while Todibo has established himself as one of Ligue 1's best defenders.

The Red Devils are seeking a long-term defensive partner to Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United are interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo, with Everton yet to determine a price for the former, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are clearly on the hunt for at least one central defender this summer, with links to several surfacing already. Branthwaite has been the subject of heavy speculation, after enjoying an impressive first season in the Premier League for the Toffees. Meanwhile, Jean-Clair Todibo has been on United's radar for some time now, thriving in Ligue 1 for Nice in recent years.

United had been linked with Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, but he now appears to be heading to Chelsea, meaning the Red Devils' interest in the aforementioned Branthwaite and Todibo may accelerate. Jacobs has clarified that the interest in the duo 'has substance' and that the club's hierarchy are waiting to hear from Everton regarding a price for Branthwaite.

Jacobs: United Interested in Both Branthwaite and Todibo

'United have looked at a range of defenders'

After a season on loan at PSV, Branthwaite broke through into the Everton first-team picture last season, excelling under the stewardship of Sean Dyche. Possessing a dominant ability in the air and crisp passing capabilities, the 21-year-old is one of Europe's hottest young defensive prospects and has been called up to England's Euros squad this summer.

As for Todibo, the athletic but technical ex-Barcelona player has developed into one of France's more accomplished centre-backs. He has toyed with a move to Old Trafford for some time now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed more on United's pursuit of both players:

"With Jarad Brathwaite, the price is going to be the main thing that suitors want to understand, so Manchester United have looked at a range of defenders. Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite are two options that have substance to them. But with Branthwaite, all suitors, including Manchester United, have been waiting for an indication from Everton as to what the price is. "And we're patiently waiting and quite opportunistically so, when Everton had the points deduction, and when it was clear that Everton were in danger of going down, and at that point, around the mid-season mark or the early part of the year, there was a chance that the price might have been a bit more cut-price. But now Everton are safe, and even with their financial situation being a bit up in the air, this might be one that rumbles on a little bit."

With Jacobs alluding to a potentially hefty fee for Branthwaite, United may turn their attention to Todibo. Regardless of who they eventually sign, it's clear that INEOS want to find a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez, with Raphael Varane set to leave and Harry Maguire continuing to display inconsistency.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Branthwaite Todibo Appearances 35 30 Goals 3 0 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.91 1.97 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.45 1.29 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 Minutes 2.72 1.32

United Looking to Strengthen Significantly

The Red Devils finished eighth last Season

After finishing eight under Erik ten Hag, their lowest finish since 1990, United will be eager to rebuild what is a damaged squad filled with ageing players. The likes of Varane, Maguire, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are all over 30, while the rest of the squad lacks quality in certain areas.

The North West club are supposedly looking at strengthening in midfield and up front, with prominent links to the likes of Douglas Luiz, Michael Olise and Joshua Zirkzee circulating recently.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/06/2024