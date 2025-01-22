Manchester United’s key week on the transfer front is opening up, but there is still no obvious landing spot in sight for Casemiro despite the Red Devils preparing to offload some of their high-earners.

Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are set to become high-profile exits in the next week, but it seems head coach Ruben Amorim is likely to have Casemiro in tow until the end of the season.

It is not viewed as a disaster from a club perspective, as they have not actively worked on finding him a new home. But there was a lot of talk early in the winter transfer window about a move abroad, which would have given them a chance to move on from his high salary.

Casemiro Could Seal Switch to MLS This Year

Mid-season move to Saudi Arabia has not come to fruition

Casemiro is Manchester United’s top earner and although there was talk of him earning over £600,000-a-week with a move to Saudi Arabia, a mega payday in the Middle East has not come to fruition.

There is certainly a chance he could make such a move this year but, equally, some sources believe Major League Soccer might even emerge as a serious prospect as the "world-class" Brazilian is starting to receive proposals from across the Atlantic.

Manchester United have always suspected this would be the case and have not been pushing for him to leave in January, and have not worked hard to find a replacement either. While they would have been open to an exit to ease the strain on their wage bill, there has always been an acceptance that the £350,000-a-week star would likely remain on the payroll until the summer.

One thing they are having to think more seriously about is their attack. The Red Devils are increasingly likely to dip into the market for a forward, as Amorim pushes for reinforcements to elevate their chances of success this season.

Manchester United are working to offload Rashford and Antony, while talks with Napoli around a permanent transfer for Garnacho are also continuing. Losing those three players would leave the Premier League giants short of experienced attacking options, raising concerns about the team’s depth and quality in the frontline for the remainder of the season.

Red Devils Face Frustration in Cunha Pursuit

Brazilian's price tag set to be out of reach amid widespread interest

It is increasingly likely that Manchester United will look to make a significant addition to the squad if Garnacho does leave, as reinvesting the funds could help Amorim strengthen his options on the attacking front.

Our sources indicate that the Red Devils would be keen to join in the pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, but such a move feels extremely difficult. The West Midlands outfit have maintained a firm stance that the Brazilian forward is not for sale, but his new contract has not yet been announced and both Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have made progress in their attempts to sway him away this month.

Manchester United have been monitoring Cunha’s situation, but with plans to pursue him in the summer. In order to land him in this window, they would need exits to happen very quickly so that finances were in place and, at the moment, such constraints seem too difficult to overcome.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has been averaging a Premier League goal every 170 minutes this season, having found the back of the net 10 times in 21 outings

It is worth noting that Garnacho’s potential move to Napoli also brings intrigue due to striker Victor Osimhen’s long-standing connection to the Red Devils. While a move for Osimhen in this window seems improbable, discussions about Garnacho could involve exploratory talks regarding the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen remains a serious target for Manchester United’s summer plans, underlining their ambition to secure a marquee frontman for the future. The Red Devils are also advancing talks to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, with discussions closing in on the Italian club’s £33million valuation. His value has risen in recent weeks as more teams show serious interest, and while Dorgu’s signing is a priority, Garnacho’s departure could open the door for a more proven forward to join the club.

Fati is Among Potential Youthful Acquisitions

Nypan and Dibling also possible Old Trafford arrivals

Beyond Cunha, Manchester United have to explore other - more likely - options to address their attacking needs. Players like Barcelona’s Ansu Fati could yet emerge as short-term solutions to bolster the squad for the remainder of the season.

While Fati’s availability will become clearer in the coming days, he offers proven quality without the long-term commitment of a permanent deal. Manchester United sources insist a straight loan would not be tempting as the club would prefer players who fit into a long-term strategy rather than temporary stop gaps. But they may have to reconsider such a stance if they are desperately searching for talent in the final days of the window.

The Red Devils have also shown interest in RB Salzburg's Dorgeles Nene as part of their search for attacking reinforcements, but balancing the need for experienced forwards with nurturing young talent is proving challenging.

Related Exclusive: Amorim 'Could Sell' £200,000-a-Week Man Utd Star in Summer Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is refusing to rule out the possibility of offloading Luke Shaw at the end of the season

Norwegian teenager Sverre Halseth Nypan has remained on Manchester United's radar, but the focus has shifted and they risk missing out on him. There is reluctance to prioritise emerging players like Nypan over proven quality, especially if the funds are available to make a statement signing.

Arsenal have tried to capitalise on the Red Devils' delay over Nypan, while a few other clubs have made proposals too, and the player has spent the past couple of weeks weighing up the options.

Meanwhile, Southampton’s Tyler Dibling has impressed during his Premier League breakthrough. The 18-year-old’s blend of potential and experience makes him an intriguing target for Manchester United, and his departure from the south coast appears inevitable.

Interestingly, the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur seem to have overlapping transfer interests, with both clubs tracking Dorgu, Fati, Dibling and Cunha in this window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 22/01/2025