Highlights Casemiro is in contention to start Manchester United's clash with Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season after remaining at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have also been unable to bring in a fresh defensive midfield option as they have failed to reach an agreement for the transfer of Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United have not been forced to contend with a Saudi Arabian offer for Casemiro despite being aware of interest.

Manchester United star Casemiro has a strong chance of being included in the starting line-up for the Premier League opener against Fulham after boss Erik ten Hag has been unable to sanction his departure and tempt Paris Saint-Germain into offloading Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market, with teenage defender Leny Yoro following Joshua Zirkzee in completing a switch after a deal worth up to £58.9million was agreed with Ligue 1 outfit Lille earlier this month, but further incomings and outoings are expected ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Ten Hag has given his backroom staff a fresh look ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, with Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy among those to head to Old Trafford as an assistant manager, and he has the new campaign firmly in his sights after putting his charges through their paces since returning for pre-season.

Casemiro Given Hope of Reviving Old Trafford Career Amid Transfer Market Frustration

Brazil international initially appeared on course to seal exit

GMS sources close to the Manchester United set-up are increasingly confident that Casemiro will be in contention to start the clash with Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League campaign as their inability to land a fresh defensive midfield option has improved his chances of remaining at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been open to offloading the Brazil international as his departure would relieve the pressure on their wage bill, with him currently pocketing £450,000-per-week when bonuses are activated, but he has been involved in the pre-season tour of the United States due to having no takers at this stage.

Manchester United have remained determined to sign Ugarte after ten Hag has pinpointed strengthening his options in front of the backline as a priority ahead of facing Fulham, GMS sources have been informed, but striking a deal with reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG has been complicated and he is still at the Parc des Princes.

Casemiro's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Manuel Ugarte Pass completion percentage 81.8 91.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.1 48.3 Tackles 3.77 4.56 Blocks 3.36 1.26 Clearances 3.23 1.16 Statistics correct as of 29/07/2024

Casemiro, who has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a switch worth up to £70million from Real Madrid in August 2022, started the pre-season defeat to domestic rivals Arsenal last weekend and is edging towards remaining with his current employers instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been told that the 32-year-old is expected to be included in Manchester United's starting line-up when they head to San Diego to take on Real Betis during the next stage of their United States tour as ten Hag needs to ensure he is up to speed in case a summer switch does not come to fruition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has lifted silverware 22 times over the course of his senior career, with two of those occasions being in a Manchester United shirt thanks to FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory

Saudi Interest in Casemiro Has Not Led to Bid

Red Devils still open to sanctioning summer departure

GMS sources have learned that Casemiro has not been the subject of a bid from the big-spending Saudi Pro League despite it being clear that he is on their shortlist of targets, resulting in Manchester United being forced into a major U-turn over his future when it initially seemed guaranteed that he would embark on a fresh challenge.

The former Sao Paulo man has made 83 appearances for the Red Devils, contributing 12 goals and nine assists along the way, and he is on course to add to his tally of outings due to there being doubts over whether a formal proposal will be put on the table ahead of next month's transfer deadline.

Manchester United remain open to offloading Casemiro if a long-awaited offer lands, GMS sources understand, but ten Hag is aware that keeping him at Old Trafford would result in there being less desperation to find a compromise with PSG for Uruguay international Ugarte's signature.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Facing 'Crucial Week' Over Deals for £70m Duo Manchester United are looking to sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka's exit at the same time as signing Noussair Mazraoui

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are hopeful of striking a cut-price deal for their 23-year-old target as there is a strong belief that his price tag will be slashed due to failing to feature at the forefront of the French heavyweights' plans with the upcoming campaign looming.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt